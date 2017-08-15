Digital Sprockets transfers & restores classic Mexican films

In an audio interview I made with Benjamín Fernández of Digital Sprockets, he describes his process of transferring and restoring classic Mexican films.

By Allan Tépper August 15, 2017 Post Production

Back in 2015, I published an article about why Digital Sprockets of México City prefers to edit video with DaVinci Resolve instead of Final Cut Pro X (link ahead). Now, I just published an audio interview in my CapicúaFM show with Benjamín Fernández of the same company, where he describes his process of transferring, restoring and grading ancient and fragile films with DaVinci Revival Pro and DaVinci Resolve. Fernández sometimes finds a film that was previously miscatalogued as grayscale (aka “black and white”) but is actually color, shot with ECN (Eastman Color Negative) or —to his surprise— sometimes even with Ektachrome reversal, both films from Kodak. In other cases, he finds a film that’s properly catalogued as monochromatic that also turns out to be 3D. Ahead you’ll find that audio episode, where we also discuss Mexican colloquialisms and differences between Mexican Coca-Cola and the US version. Fernández also demystifies the myth about all Mexican food being spicy.

Link to 2015 article

Here is a link to the 2015 article Why Digital Sprockets edits video with DaVinci Resolve instead of FCP X.

Brand new CapicúaFM episode, including interview with Benjamín Fernández of Digital Sprockets

Keep in mind that the above recording is in Castilian, the world’s most widely used Spanish language, but not the only one.

Audio production for this episode

In the field in México City, I used the Shure 545 palindromic dynamic cardioid microphone (reviewed here, Amazon linkB&H link) together with the enormous A81WS windscreen (reviewed here, Amazon linkB&H link) to record Benjamín Fernández’s voice.

For my own voice on location in México City, I wore the ModMic5 head-mounted microphone (reviewed here, Amazon link).

Each of those two microphones were recorded on independent audio tracks on the Zoom H5 recorder (Amazon linkB&H link)

where I monitored live, latency free using the Sony MDR-ZX110 lightweight isolating headphones (covered here, Amazon link — B&H link).

After that, I followed my procedure for crossgating/filtering/gating as covered in My multitrack crossgating audio workflow to eliminate crosstalk before editing with Hindenburg Journalist Pro, covered in several prior articles.

All in-studio recording I made with my own voice (tease, bridges and closing) I recorded with the Audio Technica AT875R shotgun mic (reviewed here, Amazon linkB&H link) and AT8415 shockmount (reviewed here, Amazon linkB&H link).

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com or subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or Stitcher.

Save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephony and data

Click here to save US$20 on Project Fi, Google’s mobile telephone and data service which I have covered in these articles.

Learn to speak Castilian, the most widely used Spanish language

SpeakCastilian.com

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

The Shift Pack by Alpaka; A New Camera Backpack For Travelers?

New Aurora HDR for Mac… and Windows too

Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting both end-users and manufacturers through his Florida company. Via TecnoTur, Tépper has been giving video tech seminars in several South Florida’s universities and training centers, and in a half dozen Latin American countries, in their native language. Tépper has been a frequent radio/TV guest on several South Florida, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan radio and TV stations. As a certified ATA (American Translators Association) translator, Tépper has translated and localized dozens of advertisements, catalogs, software, and technical manuals for the Spanish and Latin American markets. He has also written many contracted white papers for tech manufacturers. Over the past 18 years, Tépper’s articles have been published or quoted in more than a dozen magazines, newspapers, and electronic media in Latin America. Since 2008, Allan Tépper’s articles have been published frequently –in English– in ProVideo Coalition magazine, and since 2014, he is is the director of CapicúaFM.com. His website is AllanTépper.com.

You Might Also Like

The one feature from VEGAS Pro I want in my other NLEs

The one feature from VEGAS Pro I want in my other NLEs

July 28, 2017
Review: DreamColor Z24x G2 “junior” monitor has come a long way

Review: DreamColor Z24x G2 “junior” monitor has come a long way

July 24, 2017
Introducing Vegas Pro

Introducing Vegas Pro

July 20, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails