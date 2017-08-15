Back in 2015, I published an article about why Digital Sprockets of México City prefers to edit video with DaVinci Resolve instead of Final Cut Pro X (link ahead). Now, I just published an audio interview in my CapicúaFM show with Benjamín Fernández of the same company, where he describes his process of transferring, restoring and grading ancient and fragile films with DaVinci Revival Pro and DaVinci Resolve. Fernández sometimes finds a film that was previously miscatalogued as grayscale (aka “black and white”) but is actually color, shot with ECN (Eastman Color Negative) or —to his surprise— sometimes even with Ektachrome reversal, both films from Kodak. In other cases, he finds a film that’s properly catalogued as monochromatic that also turns out to be 3D. Ahead you’ll find that audio episode, where we also discuss Mexican colloquialisms and differences between Mexican Coca-Cola and the US version. Fernández also demystifies the myth about all Mexican food being spicy.

Here is a link to the 2015 article Why Digital Sprockets edits video with DaVinci Resolve instead of FCP X.

Brand new CapicúaFM episode, including interview with Benjamín Fernández of Digital Sprockets

Keep in mind that the above recording is in Castilian, the world’s most widely used Spanish language, but not the only one.

