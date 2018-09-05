Suitable for professional photographers and videographers, XQD cards are the “memory” for the latest generation of camera gear from Sony and Nikon. Delkin now offers its own version, the Premium 2933X XQD.

Delkin Devices, a manufacturer of flash storage solutions and camera accessories, announced recently the introduction of a new product, the Premium 2933X XQD memory cards. Utilizing a 2nd generation PCI Express interface and delivering blazing-fast write speeds up to 400MB/s (up to 440MB/s read speeds), Delkin Premium XQD memory cards are, according to the company, capable of capturing flawless cinema-quality footage, including DCI 4K & Full HD video at 180 fps, as well as RAW photos in burst mode. Each card has undergone extensive testing to ensure compatibility in today’s high-end XQD hosts, including the Nikon D5, D500 & D850, as well as several of Sony’s XDCAM Super 35 broadcast camcorders (PXW-FS7 & PXW-FS7M2).

The list of cameras compatible with XQD cards includes the already mentioned Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless models, and the DSLRs D5 (2 XQD slots), D500 and D850 (1XQD, 1 SD UHS-II), D4 and D4s (1XQD, 1 CF Type I), along with the Sony camcorders mentioned above, with two XQD memory card slots each. Phase One also uses XQD cards in the three bodies of its XF IQ4 camera system. Sony and Nikon are, with Delkin Devices, the actual manufacturers of XQD memory cards, which already have a successor, the CFExpress, announced two years ago, in September 7, 2016. The new standard uses the same form-factor and interface but introduces NVMe, which is the protocol now trending.

As proof that Delkin’s XQD cards are built to the highest standard and full compatibility, each card is serialized, like your camera. This allows Delkin to offer the ultimate level of customer support, while providing customers additional protection and insurance for their purchase. Owners can register their Delkin Premium XQD cards at www.delkindevices.com/xqd/.

The company stands behind its cards so strongly, that in addition to their “Lifetime Warranty” policy, Delkin also offers a unique built-in insurance policy for their XQD memory cards, called their “48 Hour, No-Questions-Asked Replacement Guarantee.” Not offered anywhere else in the world, Delkin will replace any non-working XQD card within 48 hours or less (not including weekends), prior to receiving your non-working card. Cards can also be replaced over-the-counter at any authorized Delkin XQD reseller.