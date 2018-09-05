News

Delkin launches Premium 2933X XQD memory cards

With the arrival of the Nikon Z6 and Z7, the interest for XQD memory cards is only going to grow, and Delkin Devices has a new product in their line of memory cards.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes September 05, 2018

Delkin launches Premium 2933X XQD memory cards

Suitable for professional photographers and videographers, XQD cards are the “memory” for the latest generation of camera gear from Sony and Nikon. Delkin now offers its own version, the Premium 2933X XQD.

Delkin Devices, a manufacturer of flash storage solutions and camera accessories, announced recently the introduction of a new product, the Premium 2933X XQD memory cards. Utilizing a 2nd generation PCI Express interface and delivering blazing-fast write speeds up to 400MB/s (up to 440MB/s read speeds), Delkin Premium XQD memory cards are, according to the company, capable of capturing flawless cinema-quality footage, including DCI 4K & Full HD video at 180 fps, as well as RAW photos in burst mode. Each card has undergone extensive testing to ensure compatibility in today’s high-end XQD hosts, including the Nikon D5, D500 & D850, as well as several of Sony’s XDCAM Super 35 broadcast camcorders (PXW-FS7 & PXW-FS7M2).

Nikon Z7 and Z6, a Nikon videographers’ dream

The list of cameras compatible with XQD cards includes the already mentioned Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless models, and the DSLRs D5 (2 XQD slots), D500 and D850 (1XQD, 1 SD UHS-II), D4 and D4s (1XQD, 1 CF Type I), along with the Sony camcorders mentioned above, with two XQD memory card slots each. Phase One also uses XQD cards in the three bodies of its XF IQ4 camera system. Sony and Nikon are, with Delkin Devices, the actual manufacturers of XQD memory cards, which already have a successor, the CFExpress, announced two years ago, in September 7, 2016. The new standard uses the same form-factor and interface but introduces NVMe, which is the protocol now trending.

As proof that Delkin’s XQD cards are built to the highest standard and full compatibility, each card is serialized, like your camera. This allows Delkin to offer the ultimate level of customer support, while providing customers additional protection and insurance for their purchase. Owners can register their Delkin Premium XQD cards at www.delkindevices.com/xqd/.

The company stands behind its cards so strongly, that in addition to their “Lifetime Warranty” policy, Delkin also offers a unique built-in insurance policy for their XQD memory cards, called their “48 Hour, No-Questions-Asked Replacement Guarantee.” Not offered anywhere else in the world, Delkin will replace any non-working XQD card within 48 hours or less (not including weekends), prior to receiving your non-working card. Cards can also be replaced over-the-counter at any authorized Delkin XQD reseller.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Canon EOS R: a closer look at the new full frame mirrorless

Vimeo Stock, a new kind of stock video

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Canon EOS R: a closer look at the new full frame mirrorless
Pro Photo

Canon EOS R: a closer look at the new full frame mirrorless

Featuring the fastest AF speed in the world, the Canon EOS R offers 4K...
The great mirrorless war: Canon EOS R joins Nikon Z and Sony Alpha
Pro Photo

The great mirrorless war: Canon EOS R joins Nikon Z and Sony Alpha

The Canon EOS R may be a modern mirrorless camera but its ethos is...
Sony HX99 and HX95: world’s smallest travel high zoom cameras
News

Sony HX99 and HX95: world’s smallest travel high zoom cameras

Nikon may have the longest zoom in a compact model, but Sony has the...
Profoto introduces the A1 Duo Kit and a new light shaping tool, the Grid Kit
News

Profoto introduces the A1 Duo Kit and a new light shaping tool, the Grid Kit

What’s better than one Profoto A1? Two, obviously! That’s the reason why Profoto introduced,...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of