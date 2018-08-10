Reallusion’s Character Creator is a free add-on tool for iClone, but starting from v3, the program will turn into a stand-alone character generator. The program is now on pre-order, at a special price.

Character Creator (CC) is an amazing FREE add-on tool for iClone that has been available for some time. With the program users can create realistic looking, animation-ready 3D human characters for use with iClone and other 3D tools. Unique character designs are created through the use of shape morphs, customizable high-resolution skin textures, and outfits with clothing containing your own fabric designs.

Next September, creators will be able to choose between the free version and the paid version, Character Creator 3 Pipeline Edition, which is currently having a pre-order campaign. The price during the campaign, for the program only, is $129, and Reallusion has other packages available, bundles with other tools some creators might want to use with CC3.

The development of the stand-alone version of character generator fulfills, according to Reallusion, “the multi-faceted demands of our user-base in the realm of AR/VR, game, and animation production.” With the new Character Creator 3, not only can you generate 3D characters in minutes, you also get auto skin weights, a built-in GoZ pipeline function, polygon reduction and OBJ/FBX export capabilities. Exploit the best hub application to export your characters in/out of any animation or game development projects!

The first work-in-progress (WIP) published by Reallusion demonstrates the benefits of working with one of the world’s most interoperable and user friendly content creation pipeline. Besides its stunning look, the new quad-based CC3 character also bridges the ZBrush production pipeline and makes subdivision rendering possible. With auto-skin and skin weight tools, asset developers can easily turn OBJs into clothes without the assistance of 3rd party software. The inclusion of pose and expression tools along with atmospheric environment libraries and the photorealism of Iray, makes CC3 the all-in-one dream tool.

The second WIP reveals the breakthrough of how Character Creator 3 (CC3) is centered to complete the 3D game character pipeline for the industry. Other than adding a highly optimized game character base for mobile, AR and VR developers; CC3 also integrates InstaLOD’s model and material optimization technologies to generate game-ready characters that are animatable on-the-fly with multiple LOD outputs.

Browsing through both WIPs, it is possible to get an idea of the interesting new features that creators can expect to benefit from, when Character Creator 3 (CC3) is made available in September.