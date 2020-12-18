To meet the mocap motion demands from different industries, Reallusion innovates the motion capture marketplace, offering the most diverse 3D mocap motion libraries with the highest capture quality.

Reallusion, the developer of Character Creator and iClone, launches a browser-based 3D motion platform: ActorCore, offering AAA motion capture to fit any size project, game, film, or budget.

Accessible through a web browser, ActorCore is Reallusion’s new cloud motion service that provides a great number of high-quality 3D animations for you to use in any 3D programs such as Unreal, Unity, 3DS Max, Maya, Blender, MotionBuilder and Cinema 4D. The developer of Character Creator and iClone offers, with ActorCore, one of the most diverse 3D mocap motion libraries with thousands of high-quality character motions for the Business, Training, Archiviz, Film, and Game industries.

“Reallusion strives to continually revolutionize Character Creation and Character Animation. Motion assets and motion capture is the most time-saving and effective ingredient to give life to all characters, and studios do much of their production relying on mocap libraries. ActorCore is a steady source for the highest quality motion capture. We’ve carefully planned our performance collections and are now delivering thousands of premium and professional on-demand sequences. ActorCore focuses on quality and accessibility to easily acquire the motions you need.” says Charles Chen, CEO, Reallusion Inc.

Access the library with a web browser

The company claims that ActorCore is a better way to shop for motions. Differing from random mocap data collection offered by most animation stores, Reallusion designs motions by themes from the very beginning. The motions cover games, films, movies, and visualization applications, which means users can find motion by “Pack” and a range of other useful collaborative moves. All ActorCore motion assets are guaranteed to the highest optical capture quality standard.

Here are some key features of the ActorCore:

ActorCore is a searchable, interactive library with themed motions available by single purchase or by motion packs for the best value.

ActorCore motions are multi-platform ready for Unreal, Unity, Maya, 3DS Max, Blender, C4D, iClone, and Cartoon Animator.

Searchability is the key, innovative browsing with animated thumbnails. assets categorized by genre, relevance, tags for similar motion style

Comprehensive pack video demo facilitates easy procurement for individuals and teams.

The AAA quality mocap library is exclusively detailed with fingers, toes animation, perfect foot to ground contact, and no sliding.

The platform offers, Reallusion claims, an unparalleled browser 3D experience, making it easy to explore, search and interact. Users can access ActorCore’s 3D motion library simply through a web browser. Exceptional performance optimization gives users the best interactive 3D viewing experience on PC, Mac, or even mobile phones running iOS or Android, according to Reallusion.

Compatible with popular 3D programs

In addition to keyword search, users can explore animations by category. Each motion sequence is presented with an animated thumbnail for users’ quick identification. Click to view the full-length 3D animation with mirror and root motion options or download them with a chosen frame rate – 24fps, 30fps, and 60 fps. Choose to view motions by Pack (themes) or by single Items, and select preset models to preview motions on different body types.

Once users purchase the motions, they can download their target motion format anytime from the inventory. ActorCore also provides AutoSetup and Character Presets to let users easily retarget motions to their chosen 3D characters, step-by-step guide and intro video are provided to let new users easily master this workflow. ActorCore’s character animation library is compatible with most popular 3D programs including Unreal Engine, Unity, Maya, MotionBuilder, Blender, 3DS Max, Cinema4D, iClone, and Cartoon Animator.

Motions to meet popular production demands

To meet the mocap motion demands from different industries, ActorCore offers well-planned motion themes designed for business, archiviz, dance, daily life, medieval and combat, suitable for projects from games, films, visualizations, and more. Motion pack videos preview the quality contents of each pack and convey its best application.

For any film or video project, the character motion is usually a planned process. Thus, Reallusion’s specially designed motion system provides smooth transitions between primary and secondary stance modes, offering high flexibility for professional animation production, and interactive game character controls.

ActorCore currently has over 1000 high-quality motions at the time of launch and will rapidly expand with cooperation from its vast developer community. Reallusion is welcoming mocap studios and experienced animators to bring their motions to ActorCore. Contact marketing@reallusion.com for more information.

Reallusion is celebrating its 20th anniversary with limited-time special offers. To celebrate both the anniversary and the introduction of ActorCore, the company offers the $200 value Spunky Moves motion pack as a free download and a limited time offer. If you are already a Reallusion iClone, Character Creator, Cartoon Animator purchase member, then you are automatically eligible to receive this free gift. ActorCore new members need to purchase 10,000 DA points to instantly receive the free gift. To learn more about the year-end campaign follow the link to Reallusion’s website.