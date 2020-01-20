If you’re an Unreal user and also own iClone, Reallusion has good news for you: the iClone Unreal Live Link Plug-in is now free for developers with an annual revenue of $100K USD or less.

Originally created as a premium extension, priced $1,490, the iClone Unreal Live Link Plug-in enables studios and indies to streamline workflows by allowing virtual production and game development professionals the freedom to focus on rapid creativity, collaboration, and iteration.

Providing a simplified path for content to enter Unreal Engine, the iClone Unreal Live Link plug-in allows for the direct transfer of assets between iClone and Unreal Engine without the need for FBX export. iClone characters, lights, and camera controls can be directly operated to quickly preview and animate scenes in Unreal RTX. Additionally, the Character Auto Setup automatically arranges digital human shaders, Blueprints, and everything necessary for real-time production inside Unreal Engine.

The iClone Unreal Live Link Plug-in bridges iClone’s fully-rigged characters, motion files, and vast content libraries, with motion editing and retargeting tools into Unreal Engine for seamless interoperability with skeleton meshes and Marketplace animations. Now, the essential tool is available without cost for developers with an annual revenue of $100K USD or less.

A solution for indie studios

“We are thrilled to provide emerging creators access to powerful tools for digital human creation and animation by making the iClone Unreal Live Link Plug-in available for free,” said Charles Chen, Reallusion CEO. “Reallusion is proud to connect our technology to Unreal Engine to deliver an unrivaled real-time solution for indie studios and creators everywhere.”

The new indie pricing policy for the iClone Unreal Live Link Plug-in is now active and Realliusion has not forgotten users who already own the software. Qualifying users who previously purchased the iClone Unreal Live Link Plug-in will receive an equivalent reimbursement in DA points for the Reallusion Software Stores, Content Stores, and Marketplace.

The iClone packs now available

The Indie program for the iClone Unreal Live Link plug-in requires indies to own iClone 7 and 3DXchange 7 Pipeline, and its now part of the strategy to get more users to buy the software from Reallusion. The company has published pricing options for iClone 7 and 3DXchange 7 Pipeline that start at $990 now. The Fundamental pack, which represents the base to all the packs available, allows users to create incredible animations and stunning characters with these essential tools:

iClone 7 – animation controller

Character Creator 3 Pipeline – character generation

3DXchange 7 Pipeline – asset conversion

Curve Editor Plug-in – professional motion builder

Unreal Live Link Plug-in for iClone (FREE) – realtime streaming

Auto-Setup Tool (FREE) – shader assignment

The second pack on offer is the Cinematics, priced now at $2,990, which includes everything in the Fundamental suite along with access to a comprehensive content library to speed up your production:

1,124 Motions

81 Characters

916 Morphs

515 Outfits

31 Hairstyles

The final pack is the Live Performance, with a a choice of facial & body mocap, which costs now $4,990. This complete package not only includes all of the tools and content of the Cinematic suite but also includes mocap connectivity to industry-leading tracking devices.

Motion LIVE Plug-in – mocap hub

Live Face (iPhone) Facial Mocap Profile (Bonus)

Faceware Facial Mocap Profile

Your choice of Body Mocap Profile (choose one)

Unreal Live Link, 4.24 and further updates

iClone’s digital human pipeline fully supports industry mocap hardware like; Xsens, Perception Neuron, Faceware, iPhone, Rokoko, OptiTrack, Leap Motion, Qualisys, and more, making it a versatile tool that can adapt to different workflows.

This January, simultaneously with the launch of the free plug-in, Reallusion updated the iClone Unreal Live Link Plug-in for UE 4.24, and will continue development to match all future Unreal Engine updates. The roadmap will include transferring its digital human shader, iClone props, non-human skin-bone characters, and soft cloth physics (based on the same NVIDIA PhysX architecture).

iClone is a real-time 3D animation and rendering software with a production environment that blends character animation, scene design and cinematic storytelling by fast tracking traditional industry pipelines in the spirit of WYSIWYG.

