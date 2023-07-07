NVIDIA RTX GPUs utilize AI to accelerate over 100 creator apps, in another example of the pervasiveness of AI. But that’s just part of the story because AI is being used intensively in many of those apps.

With a NVDIA RTX 4070 Ti or above, users of the NLE Filmora 12 can export video at double the speed. But AI is not just about speed, it’s also used for anything from copywriting to smart cuts in video.

AI is everywhere – even when a page can not be found, NVIDIA uses AI to tell you the fact – and its uses expand to things from weather prediction to… video editing. The Green Team – another name for NVIDIA – is keen to say that NVIDIA RTX GPUs utilize AI to accelerate over 100 creator apps, and continues to show the software that gets a boost using the technology. The most recent names added to the growing list are Wondershare Filmora and Trimble SketchUp Go, both powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs in the cloud for those looking for more versatility, and learn how they can advance and automate content creation.

With Trimble SketchUp Go app architects can design structures on any device — such as an iPad — without loss in performance, thanks to RTX acceleration in the cloud. Projects can be synced in the cloud using Trimble Connect, allowing users to refine projects on their RTX-powered PC using the SketchUp Pro app. There’s even an Omniverse Connector for Trimble, enabling SketchUp Pro compatibility with all apps on NVIDIA Omniverse- a development platform for connecting and building 3D tools and applications.

Yes, I know this has not much to do with ProVideo Coalition, but it was just a good example to take us to the next software, Wondershare Filmora cloud app, which allows creators to capture and touch up video on their mobile devices. With the app’s AI Image feature, artists can add photos and transform them into a wonderful animated video. Those with a PC powered by RTX GPUs can send files to the Filmora desktop app and continue to edit with local RTX acceleration, such as by exporting video at double the speed with dual encoders on RTX 4070 Ti or above GPUs.

AI: making video creation a breeze

Wondershare is a good example of the multiple uses of AI. The latest version of its video editor, Filmora 12, features, according to the company, smoother performance and efficiency. More advanced features, richer resources, and AI tools to help you reach your freedom in creation faster. So, it goes beyond the relation with NVIDIA, and the gain in speed. AI is everywhere in Wondershare products now. Filmora 12, for example, offers AI Copywriting, AI Image and AI Smart Cutout.

Wondershare says that “ChatGPT and Filmora are now connected, making video creation a breeze! Say goodbye to tedious tool-switching and welcome powerful AI content creation support. Plus, you can forget about the headache of copywriting. It’s time to let your creativity shine!”

It does not stop there, though. You can also transform your creative concepts “into stunning visual pictures with Filmora AI Image. Describe what you want to see and let AI Image bring your imagination to life in visual pictures through advanced artificial intelligence technology. Break free from creative limitations and unleash endless possibilities with this innovative tool.”

Using AI to empower creators’ production

Finally, try AI Smart Cutout to clean up your clips within clicks. AI Smart Cutout selects and removes objects with high accuracy, including people, merchandise, icons, items, etc. this means you can say goodbye to time-consuming green screen. The AI Smart Cutout feature unlocks a simple mode for creators who want to remove unwanted objects from a video. You can also choose the advanced mode to adjust the tracking direction.

Here is what each of the features does:

AI Copywriting

Filmora AI Copywriting is integrated with the ChatGPT API

Get inspiration through AI-generated scripts

Generate AI copywriting for text during video editing

Generate YouTube Titles & Descriptions using AI

AI Image

Introducing Text to Image

3 resolutions to choose from

Use directly for your video project

No limit to your image style

AI Smart Cutout

With AI power in Filmora, you can easily select and edit out any unwanted object or background in your clips.

The use of AI in Filmora is not an isolated situation. Wondershare says that the company “incorporates AI into its leading products to empower creators’ production. AI enables advanced features such as intelligent video editing, automatic file recovery, streamlining workflows, and saving time for users. By combining AI with its main products, Wondershare aims to deliver cutting-edge tools that simplify complex tasks, optimize efficiency, and empower users with powerful capabilities.”