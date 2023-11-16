Final Pixel Academy, the virtual production training and education division of Final Pixel, continues to create partnerships to share the experience of Virtual Production applied to real world scenarios.

Final Pixel Academy partners with Media Cymru to deliver ‘Virtual Production Essentials;’ bespoke, expert Virtual Production training for advertising, film and video production.

Developed in partnership with Media Cymru, the Final Pixel Academy ‘Virtual Productions Essentials Series’ is a carefully curated bespoke Virtual Production intensive week developed specifically for advertising, film and video agencies, and production companies based in Wales. This free and first-of-its-kind virtual production training course, created with the help of the University of South Wales, delivers deep dive into creating winning pitches for branded content or short form concepts to commercial clients.

Media Cymru is a Consortium of 22 partner organisations all with one aim, to turn Cardiff Capital Region into a global hub for media innovation and a driving force for sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the Welsh media sector.

Applications are now open to participants to attend this comprehensive week-long in-studio virtual production training course focused on creating, financing, packaging, and selling virtual production projects in multiple, real-world scenarios. This unique virtual production training also provides a deep dive into the creative and commercial imperatives of developing winning pitches and helps short-form filmmakers bring their concepts and business into the new era of immersive storytelling with no creative boundaries.

Open to Wales-based commercial content creators

This free training will be delivered by virtual production experts from Final Pixel Academy, and will include a comprehensive curriculum and hands-on experiences, including:

Building an LED Wall, stage set up, camera setup and tracking, launching Unreal Engine and getting environments up and running on the wall;

Introducing Virtual Production and Virtual Production workflows, including concepting, budgeting, and scheduling for virtual production, Unreal Engine applications across VAD (virtual art department) and OSVP (on set virtual production) specialist roles across both creative and technology skill sets required for virtual production;

A growing understanding of Unreal Engine and cine camera, and its role in virtual production across both virtual art department and onset technical capacities;

Practical hands-on sessions to learn how to get virtual environments on the wall, shots and lighting in Unreal Engine as well as practical lighting, and how to blend with foreground set design;

Experience of a live brief and creating a pitchviz using Unreal Engine tools with virtual production workflows.

This intensive training opportunity is open to Wales-based commercial content creators and producers with more than three years’ experience and a demonstrable passion for emerging technology and innovative, short-form storytelling. Training will be offered to 4 to 6 companies in total, with a maximum of 3 professionals from any one company able to apply.

The Application Process

The application process will close on Friday 1 December 2023.

Successful applicants will be notified by Friday 8 December 2023.

Participants must be able to commit to the following training dates: Monday 8th to Friday 12th January (inclusive) at the Atrium, University of South Wales, Adam Street, Cardiff, CF24 2FN.

To apply to the free training, please visit here.