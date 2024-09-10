Join Pixotope at the Bridge Technologies stand 1.A71 at IBC 2024 to discover the lates updates and innovations firsthand and see how they are set to elevate virtual production workflows.
Pixotope is at the forefront of democratizing virtual production, offering reliable and sustainable solutions for immersive storytelling, and the company is at IBC 2024 to introduce unique industry first capabilities. A standout feature of the IBC showcase is the pre-release of Pixotope Reveal, a groundbreaking AI-powered background segmentation solution. Reveal isolates talent from any background, allowing the effortless placement of graphics behind the subject without the need for a complicated and cumbersome green screen setup.
According to Pixotope, “this flexibility is transformative; it will revolutionize how talent engages with digital environments, enriching the creative process by making it more immersive and accessible. Its introduction is pivotal for broadcasters, offering a more streamlined and cost-effective entry into virtual production that enhances audience engagement with captivating visuals.”
In addition to Pixotope Reveal, the company is introducing several key updates, including:
- SMPTE 2110 Workflow Enhancements: With the support of Matrox Video, Pixotope Graphics now supports the industry-standard SMPTE 2110 for video input and output, seamlessly integrating into IP-based uncompressed video production workflows and offering unparalleled flexibility and interoperability. The first range of supported 2110 video cards is the Matrox DSX LE5 series.
- Cloud Tools: Pixotope Cloud Tools introduces advanced AI and ML capabilities into existing workflows, integrating cloud-based processing for tasks demanding high computing power. The debut tool, “3D Scan from Video,” produces detailed 3D models from studio footage, simplifying virtual asset alignment.
- Automatic Render Failover: Enhanced broadcast reliability includes automatic issue detection and seamless backup engine switch.
- Multiple Tracking Data Stream Workflow: Pixotope Graphics now supports camera tracking systems without integrated lens data through Unreal Engine’s Live Link-based workflows. This feature empowers users with separate lens data streams and utilizes Unreal ULens calibration files, perfectly complementing the existing tracking workflow. Users can enjoy unparalleled flexibility to adapt to any camera tracking solution, choosing between Pixotope‘s efficient tracking workflow and Unreal Engine’s Live Link system.
- PolygonFlow Dash Integration: PolygonFlow Dash is a powerful World Building Tool for Unreal Engine 5, now integrated with Pixotope Graphics. This addition brings advanced environment creation tools, from AI-tagged content browsing to procedural mesh creation, enhancing virtual production capabilities.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now