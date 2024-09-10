Pixotope, the leading platform for end-to-end real-time virtual production solutions, will highlight their latest advancements at IBC 2024, introducing unique industry first capabilities.

Join Pixotope at the Bridge Technologies stand 1.A71 at IBC 2024 to discover the lates updates and innovations firsthand and see how they are set to elevate virtual production workflows.

Pixotope is at the forefront of democratizing virtual production, offering reliable and sustainable solutions for immersive storytelling, and the company is at IBC 2024 to introduce unique industry first capabilities. A standout feature of the IBC showcase is the pre-release of Pixotope Reveal, a groundbreaking AI-powered background segmentation solution. Reveal isolates talent from any background, allowing the effortless placement of graphics behind the subject without the need for a complicated and cumbersome green screen setup.

According to Pixotope, “this flexibility is transformative; it will revolutionize how talent engages with digital environments, enriching the creative process by making it more immersive and accessible. Its introduction is pivotal for broadcasters, offering a more streamlined and cost-effective entry into virtual production that enhances audience engagement with captivating visuals.”

In addition to Pixotope Reveal, the company is introducing several key updates, including: