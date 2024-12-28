Designed for brands looking to tell powerful stories through immersive content, Studio Pro by Disguise, is a pre-configured solution that takes the guesswork out of what technology to invest in for Virtual Production.

Disguise, Nikon and MRMC bring Studio Extreme immersive activation to CES 2025, to show how easily brands can create everything from social live streams to professional ads in a turnkey virtual production studio.

Studio Extreme will take participants on an immersive journey. As they step into the activation they will be transported to a location just outside Vegas, where they will be tasked to deliver a live news report. But will they be prepared for all the weather conditions that Vegas has to offer?

The immersive experience, which will be on display at CES 2025, is the result of a partnership between Disguise — the company behind the virtual production technology used on commercials for Apple Music and Lenovo, as well as feature film Daddio starring Sean Penn —, Nikon and its subsidiary MRMC. It aims to demonstrate how easily brands can create everything from social live streams to professional ads in a turnkey virtual production studio.

Nikon chose Studio Pro by Disguise to bring this activation to life. Designed for brands looking to tell powerful stories through immersive content, Studio Pro combines the most advanced virtual production technology with best-in-class creative and technical services, including 24/7 support, training and installation, enabling brands to shoot commercials, social media content, internal training material or important keynote or investor presentations — all from one stage on the same day.

“We’ve helped deliver 400 virtual production studios in more than 100 countries, and know just how transformational they can be for brands,” says Alexandra Coulson, VP of Marketing at Disguise. “Traditionally, however, LED technology required significant upfront training and investment, making it reserved for Hollywood studios. We are changing that. Together with Nikon and MRMC we are showcasing the possibilities at CES 2025. Attendees will experience firsthand how they can take their brand’s story to the next level, producing a versatile offering of content with our comprehensive powerhouse solution, Studio Pro.”

The technology behind the Studio Extreme activation

Visitors who step into the CES activation will be able to experience state-of-the-art virtual production technology including:

Studio Pro — a turnkey studio solution by Disguise

Studio Bot LT — MRMC’s most compact robotic camera arm solution

RED Komodo 6K camera

Lighting by Kino Flo

L-Acoustics spatial audio

Once they complete their weather report, visitors will receive a personalized video downloadable via a QR code.

Visit the virtual production activation Studio Extreme at the Nikon booth 19504 in LVCC, Central Hall, at CES 2025.