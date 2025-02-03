What started as a free VR app to create animation, back in 2016, is now a breakthrough enterprise tool changing the animation game, available for licensing.

Purpose-built to integrate a growing ecosystem of Virtual Production capabilities, Mindshow makes studio-quality animation immediate and intuitive through a single platform.

Mindshow, the real-time CG animation company transforming creative IP into studio-grade content, started the year unveiling its Virtual Production platform alongside the appointment of former Hulu executive David Baron as Chief Operating Officer, who joins CEO Sharon Bordas, a recognized entrepreneur and technologist who has led Mindshow’s evolution from full-service production company to enterprise-scale software solution, backed by 40+ industry experts spanning animation, technology, VFX, gaming, and media.

Mindshow is a real-time software platform designed for professional CG animation. The company creates tools and pipelines to make high-quality animated content used in more than film and TV. In fact, as the company notes, “from preschool to games, marketing to VFX, our tools disrupt these multi-billion dollar industries.”

“Every step of animation requires a specialized tool—from assets to previsualization to rendering and review. This technical fragmentation bottlenecks creativity costing production teams time and money,” said Sharon Bordas, CEO of Mindshow. “Mindshow is purpose-built to integrate a growing ecosystem of virtual production capabilities as rapidly as cutting-edge content tools and technology hit the market, making studio-quality animation immediate and intuitive through a single platform.”

Mindshow enables real-time animation

The $400 billion animation industry demands massive teams and six-figure investments per minute of content due to linear production constraints. With the market soaring to $600 billion by 2032 (Statista, 2024), Mindshow bridges creative vision and emerging technology, enabling real-time animation that maximizes the value of existing brand IP.

“Character authenticity lives in the details—a subtle expression, a defining gesture, a signature movement,” said Carrie LeGrand, Head of Production at Mattel. “From creating innovative swim mechanics for Enchantimals to dynamic race tracks for Hot Wheels, Mindshow’s real-time mocap and character animation tools allow us to perfect every performance while maximizing our existing character libraries. This creative precision has been transformative for Mattel, maintaining brand integrity across global studio collaborations.”

Mindshow merges real-time rendering with asset ingest and character animation tools accessible across the entire production pipeline—from storyboarding to final pass. Directors step into virtual studio sets through mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, including the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, to instantly utilize a flexible toolkit with full creative control. Key features and capabilities include:

Advanced Voice Integration: Proprietary lip-sync technology converts pre-recorded audio into stylized animated facial performances and character movements.

Virtual Studio Cameras: Directors capture unlimited angles with multiple cameras with industry-standard lens settings, enabling iterations for instant control and review.

Seamless Motion Capture (mocap): Generates real-time character expression leveraging industry-standard mocap suits to rapidly evolving camera tracking solutions like Meta Quest.

Asset Integration Pipeline: Existing character libraries are easily converted into 3D models that are rigged for performance, maximizing the value of brand assets.

Mindshow demonstrates Unity’s versatility

Powered by Unity’s real-time engine, Mindshow puts enterprise-scale virtual production tools within reach of Unity’s global developer community. “Unity’s real-time 3D platform is designed to be scalable and flexible, giving creators the tools to push boundaries and explore new possibilities. Whether it’s integrating advanced tech or adapting to new workflows, our platform helps developers create captivating and innovative experiences,” said Steve Collins, CTO, Unity. “When partners like Mindshow deliver accessible virtual production tools through an intuitive interface, it demonstrates Unity’s versatility in changing the game for animation, making studio-quality content easier to achieve.”

Simultaneously with the unveiling of the VP platform the company announced the addition of streaming veteran David Baron as COO, a move that underscores Mindshow’s commitment to scaling its enterprise software platform. A founding executive at Hulu, Baron also held leadership roles at Fox Digital Media, Paramount, and Microsoft, bringing decades of media innovation expertise. Mindshow’s leadership team, bringing experience from Illumix, ZOIC LABS, MTV and Stoopid Buddy Studios, includes CTO Bibhash Biswas, VP of Content Production & Development Megan Kelly, and VP of Production Jessica Campbell.

“Content distribution hit a historic inflection point when streaming put libraries of content at viewers’ fingertips. Mindshow brings that same accessibility to creation,” said Baron. “Brands can now move from concept to delivery in one production cycle, turning characters into multi-platform properties across social, streaming, previsualization, and beyond. For the business of animation, this changes everything.”

“The future of animation lies in smart production technology that scales with creative ambition,” said Bordas. “Mindshow’s secret to staying ahead of the curve for global brand partners? We embraced VR as more than a consumer experience, but as a breakthrough enterprise tool changing the animation game.”

What’s interesting about Mindshow is that it started as a free app for PC VR headsets that could be downloaded from the gaming platform Steam (it was removed in 2020) and was praised at the time as a step in the right direction for animation. Although it’s not longer available for free, the app left a lasting impression on those who used it, as the discussions in the community hub on Steam and multiple videos on YouTube – some of which we share here – reveal.

In 2020 the Mindshow team left a message in Discord stating this:

Apologies from the team for the radio silence. We’ve been in stealth for a while sorting out the next iteration of Mindshow. After much consideration as you now know, we’ve decided to answer the call of professional content production. This means we have suspended working on a consumer facing product and will be disabling the Mindshow Discord server, for now. The Discord disable will go into affect on Wednesday, 6PM PDT.

We cannot overstate our gratitude for all the time, energy, and love our community has devoted to Mindshow. Your endlessly creative and hilarious shows have been an inspiration. From our team to the entire community: WE THANK YOU!!! It’s been an incredible ride, and we’re stoked for what’s next.

With Love,

Mindshow Team

The app’s removal from Steam coincides, effectively, with the new direction for the company. Over the past four years, Mindshow has utilized its technology to establish a thriving animation services business, creating high-quality content at scale for prominent clients such as Mattel, Netflix, and Fremantle. The company says that “as AI continues to propel industry growth, the creation of CG content remains an intricate problem set, requiring a platform that supports fast, modular integration. Mindshow offers an accessible solution for everything from premium animations to quick social media content.”

Mindshow is now available for licensing to select entertainment companies, sports organizations, and consumer brands while continuing to offer its full-service production suite through its Los Angeles-based studio.