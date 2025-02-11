LG has taken a major leap forward in content production with the launch of its state-of-the-art virtual production studio at its North American headquarters.

A potential first in the consumer electronics industry, LG’s in-house content lab empowers LG with advanced tools to produce premium-quality content that reflects its diverse product portfolio.

In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, technology continues to redefine how businesses engage with their audiences. To stay ahead, companies are embracing innovative content creation methods that deliver immersive, high-quality experiences, capturing attention and driving deeper engagement. As part of that evolution, LG announced the launch of its state-of-the-art virtual production studio at its North American headquarters in New Jersey, USA.

At the core of the LG Virtual Production Studio is the company’s award-winning commercial LED display technology, featuring a 1.5mm pixel pitch display spanning two walls. This setup enables immersive, cost-effective and flexible content creation, complemented by cutting-edge technologies from LG’s partners, including the Megapixel HELIOS Controller and Mo-Sys Camera Tracking Solutions/Server.

LG plans to produce episodic content

Further strengthening its capabilities, LG recently acquired a stake in Mo-Sys Engineering, a leading developer of virtual production solutions and camera robotics. This collaboration seamlessly integrates LED displays and controllers with Mo-Sys’s XR (extended reality) technology to create a comprehensive XR solution, as implemented in the LG Virtual Production Studio. In addition, the studio’s HELIOS Platform from Megapixel allows multiple users to control colorimetry, tone mapping and camera integration features in real time without the need for additional software.

The studio significantly enhances production efficiency by reducing set build times. Advanced features such as parallax motion and real-time rendering enhance realism and adaptability, offering greater creative flexibility, increased content output and cost savings. Looking ahead, the studio plans to produce episodic content and collaborate with brands, further reinforcing LG’s commitment to innovative storytelling.

Maximizing the studio’s potential

Beyond creative benefits, virtual production reduces the need for costly physical sets and on-location shoots, minimizing environmental impact while streamlining production workflows. This shift helps reduce environmental impact while making content creation faster and more adaptable to a variety of creative demands.

The LG Virtual Production Studio features a 25-foot, two-wall display constructed from two large 1.5mm pixel pitch LG MAGNIT Studio Series LBAG015-G3 Direct View Micro LED displays, positioned at a 90-degree angle. Despite being a compact 1,000-square-foot space – small compared to conventional studios – this setup delivers limitless creative possibilities with ultra-realistic backgrounds and seamless special effects. Unlike traditional LED displays with wider pixel pitches that require large studios to avoid visible pixels, LG MAGNIT technology enables high-quality content creation within a compact footprint.

LG’s global in-house creative agency, HSAD, plays a pivotal role in maximizing the studio’s potential, leveraging its cutting-edge tools to craft compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences. The company says that the establishment of this advanced studio marks a significant milestone for LG, underscoring its commitment to innovation and sustainability in content creation.