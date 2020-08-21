Reallusion reveals the first wave of Pitch & Produce outstanding works utilizing iClone and Unreal Pipeline. Participate for a chance to receive up to $10,000 monetary sponsorship and more.

Films, music videos games and VR games appear in the first wave of creative works chosen for the Pitch & Produce program, which brings tools and financial support for indies and commercial studios.

Started in May 2020, the Pitch & Produce program is Reallusion’s way to extend the company’s support and appreciation to the indie and professional communities using Unreal Engine. Creatives utilizing the iClone character and animation pipelines with Unreal Engine can pitch their work to receive tools and financial support to accelerate their projects!

The invitation from Reallusion is clear: Pitch us your concept or current project underway and we will choose the outstanding projects to award some of the following benefits:

Receive monetary sponsorships ranging from $1,000 to $10,000

Reallusion software, content and DA Points

A publicity package including Reallusion web promotion and an article featuring your project in a leading industry media publication. Reallusion media partners include 80.lv, ArtStation, befores & afters, Creative Bloq, CG Channel, and more.

Since the start of the Pitch & Produce program in May 2020, Reallusion has received many submissions ranging from game and VR projects, to music videos, animated films, and more. The first round of announcements covers 7 outstanding works who were received before June 30th, 2020. The program is not over, so whether you have a project in production, or simply wish to start something from scratch, then Reallusion wants to hear from you!

The 7 works in the first wave

Here are the seven outstanding works chosen for the first wave of the Pitch & Produce program:

Ishan Shukla (India) “Schirkoa” / Film

Ishan Shukla, is the Indian animation filmmaker of the multiple award-winning film Schirkoa which is now being produced as a feature-length animation with the use of realtime software to accelerate traditional industry processes.

Stephane Biesse (France) “YouXia” / Console Game

Aardwolf Interactive is a French development studio that is creating a tech-noir action adventure game that employs digital humans and crowds using Character Creator’s latest AAA avatar technology in Unreal.

Maru Nihoniho (New Zealand) “Guardian Maia” / Interactive Game

Guardian Māia is an original story that is being turned into an animated project focusing on Māori mythology thanks to the use of realtime character creation and motion capturing tools combined with Unreal Engine.

Rapheal Aquil (USA) “Unresolved” / Film

Filmmaker Rapheal Aquil is a one-man team working to create a 5-part animated series where he will be combining a mocap animation mix with traditional keyframe animation.

Hi from the Future (USA) “Find A Way” / Music Video

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hi From The Future Studios pitched a concept for a CGI fully animated music video for Republic Records recording artist, Duckwrth’s new song ‘Find A Way’. Through a series of early virtual workshop sessions with Duckwrth and team, they collaborated entirely remotely to visualize each aspect of the animated concept, from the overall guiding story arc and structure, down to the details of each artist’s wardrobe and live performance capture.

Derek Ham (USA) “Barnstormers: Determined to Win” / VR Game

After years of production and development using 3ds Max and Maya with Unreal, North Carolina State University professor Derek Ham and his team at Logic Grip is now looking to create an interactive VR experience set to the backdrop of the historical Negro Baseball League.

Jamar Muslar (USA) “Lazarus Curse” / Indie Game

Lazarus Curse is a 3-D open world game by Georgia State University student Jamar Muslar who has been able to create this game after receiving support from Reallusion’s educational software packages.

Second round before 2020 ends

The Pitch & Produce Program continues as new proposals are being received and reviewed for the second round of chosen works before the end of the year 2020. Reallusion appreciates all submissions made to the Pitch & Produce program and will begin to announce, with more in-depth coverage of final recipient works, in September 2020. Reallusion encourages creatives to pitch their proposals for a chance to get supported.