CES 2021 kicks off January 11-14, 2021, in what is the first all-digital show for the international event, that will feature more than 1000 exhibitors from around the world.

CES 2021 will feature a fireside chat with singer and songwriter Dua Lipa on how technology has enabled artists to create and introduce new immersive experiences for their fans during the pandemic.

Leaders from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) made by the end of 2020 major show announcements including keynote speakers, Innovation Award honorees and conference program updates for the upcoming CES 2021, an event that, as ProVideo Coalition revealed months ago, is the first all-digital show for the international venue.

CES 2021 will digitally convene businesses, thought leaders, policymakers, media and the broader tech community to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Hear from technology innovators, see the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. Audiences will experience the all-digital CES through the digital venue, the online platform created with technology partner Microsoft.

“CES 2021 will be making history, with our first all-digital show,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “This new experience will feature more than 1000 exhibitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle tech and beyond. Technology will move us forward and CES 2021 will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

Over 100 conference sessions

CTA announced that Best Buy CEO, Corie Barry will be joining the keynote line-up for a conversation with Fortune CEO, Alan Murray. Barry will discuss her vision for the future of tech, leading through the pandemic and why diversity and inclusion is good for business. Barry joins other confirmed CES keynote speakers, including Verizon’s Hans Vestberg, General Motors’ Mary Barra, AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su and WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff. View the featured speakers page to see the full line-up of visionary speakers at CES 2021.

In addition to the keynote program, CES 2021 will offer over 100 conference sessions, covering a variety of subjects. Here are some titles of conferences scheduled for the event, just to give PVC readers a taste of what’s to come: you’ll have conferences as “Next Generation Television in Focus”, reflecting how the advent of 8K Ultra HD and NEXTGEN TV, point to an upcoming revolution in TV, to “A Biden Administration’s Approach to Technology and Innovation”, which will discuss how will the new administration approach technology, innovation and competitiveness issues.

One moment that will interest many professionals in the industry happens on Jan. 12, 2021 at 7 PM EST, and is available only to registered CES attendees. It’s an iHeartMedia conference session on how technology has enabled some of today’s hottest artists to continue to create and introduce new music and immersive experiences for their fans during the pandemic. Moderated by nationally-syndicated on air host and TV personality and producer Ryan Seacrest, the session will feature a fireside chat with singer and songwriter Dua Lipa and a special performance by Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Ryan Seacrest

Live music venues and studios may have been forced to close their doors given the limitations during the pandemic, but iHeartMedia and leading innovative artists are using technology to redefine the experience and deliver music to their fans in new and exciting ways.

“As we have reimagined CES 2021 we are thrilled to welcome Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Ryan Seacrest to the stage,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. “iHeartMedia has been a driving force with using technology to create immersive music experiences for consumers. Our session with these artists will explore the art of the possible and the transformation that is happening in the entertainment industry.”

“iHeartMedia has always taken pride in our ability to bring artists and fans together, but when the pandemic hit we had to get even more creative,” said Tom Poleman Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “At a time when all of us are searching for ways to feel connected with the music and artists we love while remaining safe, we’re proud to have pushed the limits of technology to innovate and create intimate experiences for music fans nationwide, whether it’s taking our entire roster of iHeartRadio nationally-recognized events virtual or creating one-of-kind shows meant to inspire and support millions of Americans.”

For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation. CTA’s goal for CES 2021 is to provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships, while prioritizing health and safety. Members of the tech community thrive by coming together, sharing ideas and introducing products that will shape our future. CTA plans to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and digital show.