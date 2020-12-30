Sony will reveal its all new Direct-View Display tech in January, but Samsung is not staying quiet: the company will show its next generation television display technology, ready for the home out of the box.

As consumer interest and demand for large screen TVs grows, companies like Samsung have something to offer: discover Samsung’s 110’’ MicroLED for home entertainment at CES 2021.

CES 2021 may be an all-digital event, but companies are preparing to it with special attention to detail. Sony recently shared it will show its Direct-View Display tech in January, and Samsung will share its latest innovations during a keynote at CES 2021. One of the highlights of the event is the presentation of the groundbreaking 110” Samsung MicroLED, which was launched this December and is now on pre-sale in Korea. Unlike any other displays currently available on the market, Samsung MicroLED delivers, says the company, astonishing color vibrancy and brightness with self-emissive LED display technology.

In the past year, due to the pandemic, consumer interest and demand for large screen TVs has continued to grow rapidly, as people spend more time at home, and use their TV as the hub for everything from watching movies to play games. With the launch of the 110’’ MicroLED, Samsung offers a breathtaking visual experience on an ultra-large next-generation TV display… for those who can afford it.

According to Korean media, the new Samsung 110’’ MicroLED will cost around $156,000. The good news is that Samsung says the technology has now evolved to the point that it will make it possible to produce even smaller MicroLED models in the future, so even more consumers can enjoy the breathtaking MicroLED experience.

The Wall debuted in Hollywood

“As consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110” MicroLED to the commercial market,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung MicroLED is going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world.”

The giant TV is based on the iconic The Wall, a system of configurable modules that could be installed professionally, first revealed in 2018. Samsung’s first MicroLED display was awarded Display of the Year from the Society for Information Display (SID) in 2019, and that same year the revolutionary viewing experience made its debut in Hollywood.

JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Production Company used it has a digital step-and-repeat used to photograph guests at the US-Ireland Alliance’s 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards in February 2019, and at the Annenberg Museum’s newest exhibit, “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling.” After walking through the exhibition, guests were invited to watch the 92nd Academy Awards on The Wall. The 219” display was the first U.S. installation of an 8K version of The Wall and was used until the closing of the exhibition on July 26, 2020.

The Wall: a modular display up to 583”

The Wall is a versatile, although expensive solution that is ideal to captivate audiences in every environment from living spaces to grand ballrooms. The Wall’s customizable, modular design ranges from a compact 73” display to a grand 583” and can accept 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions. At CES 2020 Samsung revealed its intention to introduce modular MicroLED models, with 75-, 88-, 93-, 110-, and 150-inch display sizes.

With the new 110” MicroLED, Samsung is delivering the MicroLED experience in a traditional TV form for the first time. Unlike its modular counterpart, installation and calibration is streamlined since the new 110” MicroLED model is prefabricated — offering, the company claims, stunning video, audio, and smart capabilities out of the box.

Ultra-large screen enthusiasts want excellent picture quality with vibrant colors and stunning resolution and that’s what Samsung promises, thanks to innovative engineering that delivers next-level picture quality. The 110’’ MicroLED uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays. Instead, it is self-illuminating—producing light and color from its own pixel structures.

100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut

The Samsung’s 110’’ MicroLED is not only capable of showing content as it was created, but the technology also promises to change how professionals view images, both stills and moving images, as it expresses 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, and accurately delivers wide color gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels, says Samsung.

The 110’’ MicroLED also has a processor powerful enough to live up to its display capabilities. Its all-new Micro AI Processor delivers stunning 4K HDR content — resulting in bright, vivid, realistic picture quality that is optimized to each scene. What’s more, the 110” MicroLED makes that stunning picture quality last for the long term. MicroLEDs are made of inorganic materials which are long-lasting and durable — allowing a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours, or over a decade.

Samsung has innovated and optimized its Smart TV features to take advantage of the 110” MicroLED’s massive screen. For example, consumers can use the Multi View feature to comfortably watch up to four sources of content simultaneously on up to 55’’ sized split screens. When using this feature, the viewers can connect multiple external devices and enjoy watching news, movies, and other apps simultaneously on one screen — so they can keep up with multiple sports at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game, all in stunning quality and size.

Your luxurious home theater

Plus, the 110’’ MicroLED’s dynamic audio experience is, Samsung claims, just as immersive as its visuals. It includes an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker—transforming any room into a luxurious home theater. And its Object Tracking Sound Pro feature identifies objects moving on screen, and projects the sound to follow the action — so when you are watching an action movie and an airplane flies overhead, it will feel like its engines are roaring above you.

When you turn on the 110’’ MicroLED, you are treated to a spectacularly immersive experience thanks to its 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. The black matrix and bezel have been completely removed from the display — leaving only the screen, delivering consumers the most immersive content experience.

Previously, mass-producing a MicroLED screen as small as 110’’ for simple home installation wasn’t possible. But Samsung innovated to make it a reality by developing cutting-edge surface mount technology — along with a new production process derived from its semiconductor business — making MicroLED technology easier to manufacture, deliver, and install. These same innovations will allow Samsung to produce even smaller MicroLED models in the future. Expect more to be revealed during the keynote at CES 2021.