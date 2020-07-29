While the CES Unveiled 2020 in Europe events, in Amsterdam and Paris, are still announced as viable, the next big show, CES 2021, the world’s most influential tech event, is going virtual.

The pandemic is shaping the way events are created and the organizers of CES have announced that the CES 2021, next January, will be exclusively online.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced that CES 2021 – January 6-9, 2021 – will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.

The organizers are still planning for the CES Unveiled 2020 series in Europe to go ahead, according to news shared by CTA July 16th, with the Netherlands event to happen Thursday, October 15 – Friday, October 16, 2020, at Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam, and the French event scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Palais Brongniart, in Paris.

According to the organizers, CES Unveiled in Amsterdam and Paris will be smaller events than they have been in recent years. Fewer people will be able to travel to the events which will allow CTA to create more space to spread out and help enable social distancing. CTA has confirmed, though, that for CES Unveiled 2020, they “will make the show’s content accessible for our digital audiences.”

European events may be moved online too

However, the Consumer Technology Association recognizes “this is a unique and uncertain time, and it is crucial that we provide regular updates about CES Unveiled to help all our attendees make plans. Like you, we are learning more each day about the effects of COVID-19. As show organizers, we are working to apply what we learn in this new environment to produce a healthy and successful CES Unveiled experience for all.”

If safety concerns and new developments with the pandemic require the CTA to cancel the physical, in-person events, in Amsterdam and Paris, a step the organizers say “would be a difficult decision but may be necessary”, both events will move forward as all-digital events. Because large events take longer to plan, CTA has already decided that CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience, setting the tone for what may be the path followed by other events in the future.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences.”

CES 2011 seen from the comfort of your home

CES 2021 will be a new immersive experience, where attendees will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest technology. This highly personalized experience will bring a global event to the comfort and safety of your home or office.

For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation. CTA’s goal for CES 2021 is to provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships, while prioritizing health and safety. Members of the tech community thrive by coming together, sharing ideas and introducing products that will shape our future.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA says that those interested should “mark your calendars for the first week in January and be on the lookout for more exciting news about CES 2021. We plan to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and digital show.”