D-Link showed at CES 2021 its new USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (DUB-E250), for lightning-fast connections without having to install a new network card.

The all-digital 2021 Consumer Electronics Show was chosen by D-Link to show the company’s newest networking innovations including, Wi-Fi 6, mydlink smart home, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and 5G technology products. Transforming how households use networking to remotely work, stay in touch, and protect their loved ones, D-Link is lowering the barrier for customer adoption of new and updated technologies to best adapt to today’s pandemic.

One of the highlights of D-Link’s presentation is the world’s smallest 2.5 Gigabit USB adapter. A 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the portable adapter enables 2.5X the bandwidth of current Gigabit connections allowing more high-performance online activities than previously possible. D-Link also showcases a new Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-106XT) for home and business use.

“2.5GbE is one of the fastest-growing and highly-discussed technology trends of today. Current digital activities and productivity outpace the capabilities of existing Gigabit Ethernet connectivity,” said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. “Our new multi-gig unmanaged switch and adapter are helping today’s consumer and business users upgrade their systems ushering in more reliable, stable, and improved network performance.”

Access to lightning-fast connections

Answering the high-bandwidth requirements of Wi-Fi 6 along with the increased data traffic straining wired systems, the USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (DUB-E250) provides an affordable, worry-free transition to high-performance networking. With many of today’s PCs only offering USB-C connectivity, the DUB-E250 allows customers to connect their PC to multi-gigabit switches such as D-Link’s DMS-106XT. This provides the power and speeds needed by content creators who need wider data pipelines for file storage and uploads or gamers who want to improve low latency performance.

With ultra-fast 2.5Gbps data transfer rates, 25 times faster transfer speeds compared to previous 100 Mbps Fast Ethernet standards, the mini DUB-E250 measures smaller in size than a pack of gum, making it easily portable with simple connectivity to an existing PC or laptop. The DUB-E250 USB-C-to-2.5G Ethernet Adapter plugs into any available USB Type-C or Thunderbolt 3 port on your computer and enables you to connect to an Ethernet network.

The adapter is backward compatible with existing network equipment eliminating costly, time-consuming equipment updates or replacement costs. With the adapter it becomes possible to have access to lightning-fast connections without having to install a new network card. High-speed 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet allows you to transfer large files in no time, or make light work of backups to a server or network storage device. Where wireless connectivity is inconsistent or unavailable, this adapter, says D-Link, offers a seamless wired alternative.

Compatible with Windows and Mac

Here are the key features of the new D-Link USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (DUB-E250):

2.5G Ethernet Connectivity for ultra-high data transfer rates

USB-C Connector for fast and simple installation

Auto Speed Detection for hassle-free connections

Crossover Detection eliminates cable confusion

Full-Duplex Mode for up to 4.6 Gbps throughput

Two LED indicators for visual diagnostics

No power adapter required means no cable clutter

Virtual CD for convenient driver installation (Windows)

Backwards compatible (10/100/1000 Mbps) to work with all of your devices

The DUB-E250 is compatible with major operating systems (Windows 7/8/10, Mac OS 10.6 or higher) to conveniently work with many of your devices. Simply plug into your laptop or network device and you’re ready to take data transfer to multi-Gigabit speeds.

D-Link also introduced its Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-106XT). The innovative DMS-106XT unmanaged switch offers five 2.5G Ethernet ports that accelerate network efficiency and provide uninterrupted Wi-Fi 6 online experiences to 2.5GbE PC notebooks, 4K/HD streaming services, and gaming consoles.

Price and availability

In addition, a 10GB Ethernet port allows users to connect a NAS storage device for quick data restoring and backup. With exclusive Smart Turbo Mode, the switch activates extremely low latency for high-quality performance with just the push of a button. Each port is backward-compatible for seamless network integration, and a front-facing LED display provides users simple performance alerts.

Here are the key features of the Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch DMS-106XT:

5 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Ports for unrestricted Wi-Fi 6 or surveillance connectivity

1 x 10 Gbps Ethernet port for uplink or NAS server connection

Smart Turbo Mode delivers Quality of Service (QoS) and port-based priority for uninterrupted online gaming and 4K streaming

Fanless operation for enhanced reliability and soundless performance

The USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (DUB-E250) will be available the first quarter of 2021, priced at $49.99. The Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (DMS-106XT) will be available in the second quarter, with a price of $299.99.