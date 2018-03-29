The EOS C200, EOS C300 Mark II, XF405, XF400, EOS C700 and EOS C700 GS PL professional cameras all receive firmware upgrades designed to help improve production workflows.

Firmware upgrades are the modern way to expand the set of features of a camera, while also allowing to correct eventual bugs. Canon announced a firmware upgrade for its EOS C200, EOS C300 Mark II, XF405, XF400, EOS C700 and EOS C700 GS PL cameras, to drive workflow efficiency.

Major updates include the addition of XF-AVC (MXF) – a Canon video format – for the XF405, XF400 and C200. XF-AVC (MXF) offers increased efficiency for recording high-quality UHD and HD footage, while improving production workflows. The XF405, XF400 cameras also see their IR capacity expanded to the level of the ME20F-SH and ME200S-SH models, although this does not come through a simple firmware upgrade, but a service update, for those interested.

Footage shot on Canon EOS C200, EOS C700, EOS C700 GS PL and EOS C300 Mark II cameras will now automatically have lens metadata (MXF) embedded, including actual focal length data, not just the full frame 35mm equivalent, something users requested. There is more, though, as enhancements to touchscreen sensitivity will enable EOS C200 and EOS C300 Mark II users to enjoy easier focus position selection. The firmware upgrade will also ensure Wireless File Transmitter (WFT) regulatory compliance, when the WFT-E8 Wi-Fi adapter is fitted to the EOS C700, EOS C700 GS PL or EOS C300 Mark II.

The EOS C200 will also receive a lot of updates, from 24-bit LCPM audio for Cinema RAW Light to Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) output monitoring capability, when using suitable displays for HDR workflows. The upgrade also adds x1.5, x3, x6 digital teleconverter option to the EOS C200, and the introduction of segmented frame support (25PsF) for the EOS C200 allows the use of monitors not capable of displaying footage captured in 50P/60P/24P.

Greyed-out display outside aspect markers for the EOS C300 Mark II is a new feature, while EOS C700 and EOS C700 GS PL users will be able to enjoy 2K (Cropped/Super16mm) RAW and ProRes recording, including when using the MO-4 adapter.

The RAW Recorder Voltage Display allows EOS C700 and EOS C700 GS PL users to check the voltage of AC adapters and batteries, via the INFO Menu, when the CODEX CDX-36150 dedicated RAW recorder is fitted.

Support for new lenses from Canon is also on the list of updates available for these cameras. The firmware upgrade will be available from the Canon Support site from March 29th. The new features available for these cameras will be showcased at NAB 2018.