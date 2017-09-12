Canon launches 3 new 4K UHD video camcorders

Designed for broadcast interviews, documentaries and weddings, the new Canon XF405 and XF400 are not alone offering 4K UHD. For advanced amateurs the Canon has the VIXIA HF GX10 4K UHD video camcorder.

By Jose Antunes September 12, 2017 News, Production

Three lightweight and compact video camcorders that feature 4K/60p video recording and share many features arrive to expand Canon’s line up for videographers on the move.

Canon’s new models look very similar on the outside, and that should not come as a surprise, as they also share many of the inner parts that make them interesting.  In fact, all three models feature a newly developed 15x optical zoom lens (35 mm film equivalent: 25.5mm–382.5mm), to support 4K recording, alongside a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and Dual DIGIC DV 6 image-processing platform, to produce, according to Canon, “stunning 4K/60p recording across the entire zoom range”.

There is more, though, as mentioned, and it starts on the body. The compact and lightweight body designs measure approximately 5.3in (l) x 3.8in(h) x 8.4in(d) and weigh approximately 40.5oz, 40.3oz and 40.2oz for the XF405, XF400 and VIXIA HF GX10, respectively. The compact and lightweight nature of all three 4K UHD models provide great mobility when shooting such scenes as news reports and events.

Canon says that the XF405 and XF400 4K UHD are both ideal for applications like broadcast interviews, documentaries and weddings, while placing the VIXIA HF GX10 4K UHD as a model for advanced amateurs and hobbyists. Suggesting that the barriers between types of users are down, Canon adds that the GX10 provides the same high image quality as the Canon XF405 and XF400.

As is now the norm for Canon, these new three camcorders provide users with fast, highly accurate focusing through intuitive touch-panel operations and feature Dual Pixel CMOS AF—a technology that offers smooth Auto Focus(AF) operation with high-tracking capabilities, making it ideal for shooting video. Long gone are the times when Dual Pixel CMOS AF was seen, by many, as gimmick. It’s here, and it is here to stay. And probably evolve!

The Canon XF405 4K UHD video camcorder, the XF400 4K UHD video camcorder and the VIXIA HF GX10 4K UHD video camcorder are scheduled to be available in November 2017 for estimated retail prices of $3499.00, $2999.00 and $2499.00 respectively.


Review: Digital Anarchy Transcriptive – automated transcription for Adobe Premiere Pro

Hydrogen ONE: RED and Leia confirm partnership

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

