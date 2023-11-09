Canon has a free virtual workshop where you can learn how it is to be a live events photographer… and what gear you need to grab those shots.

Luke Combs official tour photographer will share his experience shooting concerts in a two-hour workshop streaming from the historic Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK on November 16th.

Discover how to master photography and videography at live music events – from small venues to large stadiums – at Canon’s FREE Rock Your Shots workshop, with hosts David Bergman, Canon Explorer of Light and Luke Combs official tour photographer, along with Jim Louvau, award-winning photographer/cinematographer.

At this two-hour workshop, you’ll get pro tips on how to capture stills and shoot videos on your own or with a small crew, and learn about the gear you’ll need to do so…. Canon obviously! The FREE Rock Your Shots workshop is, take note, livestreaming from the historic Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK on November 16th, 5:00PM – 7:00PM PT . Follow the link above to register for this virtual event.

This is a great opportunity for photographers and videographers of all experience levels to learn the ins and outs of their craft when it comes to live music. The workshop won’t be a simple portrait session or a conversation about how to shoot live events, with the host sharing photos and videos of their work. Canon will have a live band playing at a local venue so that attendees can see how to capture a live event. So, it’s time to “Get Up & Go – Rock Your Shots!”