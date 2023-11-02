Canon introduces three new lenses, enhancing still photography and video production: the RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, and the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM.

Designed for both video and stills, the new Canon RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z is the world’s first 24-105mm focal length lens combined with consistent f/2.8 maximum aperture.

Photographers aiming to get a powerful, ultra-wide angle shot, or looking for a superb zoom range, can improve their images with three new lenses announced today by Canon. The RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, and the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM lenses can benefit, the company says, a wide range of users — from beginners all the way to working professionals.

An ultra wide-angle zoom

Ideal lens for vloggers, travelers, and general shooters, the RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens offers users of APS-C sensor size EOS R-series cameras an ultra wide-angle zoom, helping create strong still images and video. Beginners in video and still photography can make good use of this lens, as well as the more advanced pros, says Canon, pointing to the key fatures of the lens:

10–18mm ultra-wide zoom (equivalent to 16-29mm on full-frame camera).

Image Stabilization, for even greater hand-held sharpness and video steadiness.

Compact and lightweight design, making it an excellent choice for travel.

A new optical design, optimized for RF lens mount and APS-C sensor size.

An affordable price tag for those just stepping into ultra-wide video and still imaging.

A super telephoto zoom lens

On the other extreme is the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM super telephoto zoom lens, designed for nature, wildlife, and outdoor sports shooters who need a great tool to take crystal-clear images of action at a distance. Canon says that this lens “is lightweight and easy to hold in your hand”, allowing most users to carry it to help capture a range of subjects, whether it’s a still image of a landscape, or video of a moving target. Unique features of the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM lens also include:

Constant overall length when zooming.

Manual aperture ring for video use.

Optimized optics for high-level video.

Image stabilization.

Last but not least, the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, created for still and video professionals who want a single lens that can handle most tasks with low-light capabilities. The RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z is that lens, and is also the the world’s first 24-105mm focal length lens combined with consistent f/2.8 maximum aperture (as an AF interchangeable lens for full-frame sensor mirrorless cameras that have already been released as of November 1, 2023, according to Canon research).

This versatile zoom offers true portrait-length telephoto coverage resulting in sharp images. High-end photographers, photojournalists, and video content creators can utilize this lens’ other features that include:

Constant overall length when zooming.

Manual aperture ring for video use.

Optimized optics for high-level video.

Image stabilization.

A new Power Zoom Adapter for video

Canon also announced a new Power Zoom Adapter that will also be available for the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens, an optional accessory for super-smooth zooming during video operation. This detachable device allows for more natural movement when zooming in and out, and easier control for solo camera operators. A standard version of the Power Zoom Adapter will be available, as well as a 20-pin port version to support zoom and focus demands. The firmware updates that will be available in early December for the EOS C70 and EOS R5 C cameras will add support for the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens.

​​​Price & Availability

​​​​​​​The RF-S10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z, and the RF200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM lenses are expected to be available in December for estimated retail prices of $329.99, $2,999.00, and $1,899.00, respectively. The two versions of the Power Zoom Adapter for the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z will be available Spring 2024 for an estimated retail price of $999.99, and $1,299.002 for the version with the 20-pin port. Follow the link for more information.