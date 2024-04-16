“We’ve got Josh Stoner here”, says Kenny McMillan, “who’s going to run us through the new broadcast lenses which I am less educated on so this will be educational.”

Exciting news for Canon users, the announcement of the CJ27ex7.3B, Canon’s first 2/3” portable lens with a class leading 27x optical zoom. As ProVideo Coalition revealed before, the lens spans a focal range of 7.3mm to 197mm. With a built-in 2x extender, the lens’ maximum telephoto reach increases to 394mm. Its “class leading optical zoom” has no match, as Canon states, “among portable lenses for 2/3-inch 4K cameras with ENG-style design.”

The short video takes us through the essential aspects of the new lens and even reveals a USB connection that, as Kenny McMillan suggests, can be used “to charge your phone”. Watch!