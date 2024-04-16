Without new camera models to show, there is not much news from Canon Cinema Line at NAB 2024, so the updates in firmware, like those giving the C500MK II “more flavors” of RAW, are some of the things DP and now Senior Technical Specialist Matt Irving had to share with Kenny McMillan.

Kenny McMillan, who owns one of the first Canon C500 sold in the US, takes us on a journey down memory lane as he discusses with Matt Irving the advantages of the different RAW options available in Canon Cinema cameras, as well as the use of the anamorphic format. It’s pure conversation for 10 minutes, that you will enjoy.