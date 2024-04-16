Production

From the NAB Show Floor | Canon Cinema Line

From the NAB Show Floor | Canon Cinema Line

Kenny McMillan and Senior Technical Specialist Matt Irving talk updates to the C500 MK II, new Cine Lens options for RF Mount, wide aperture Cine-zooms and more!

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
April 16, 2024
Comment

From the NAB Show Floor | Canon Cinema LineWithout new camera models to show, there is not much news from Canon Cinema Line at NAB 2024, so the updates in firmware, like those giving the C500MK II “more flavors” of RAW, are some of the things DP and now Senior Technical Specialist Matt Irving had to share with Kenny McMillan.

Kenny McMillan, who owns one of the first Canon C500 sold in the US, takes us on a journey down memory lane as he discusses with Matt Irving the advantages of the different RAW options available in Canon Cinema cameras, as well as the use of the anamorphic format. It’s pure conversation for 10 minutes, that you will enjoy.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
canon NAB 2024

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like