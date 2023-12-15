We then transition into a debate on the shift from film to digital production and its implications on the visual aesthetics of cinema. Discover our thoughts on working with low-budget video equipment, the unique characteristics of Canon 5D versus reversal film, and the influence of CGI on the modern look of films. We also discuss our experiences with different cameras and software, citing examples from movies like Chris Nolan’s Batman and Gareth Edwards’ latest project.
In the latter part of our discussion, we shed light on the importance of understanding and mastering lighting techniques in filmmaking. Hear about Brandon’s journey from shooting music videos to high-budget films, his experiences on set with stars like Robert De Niro and Dave Bautista, and his love for action movies. We also touch upon the evolution of lighting technology, the benefits of modern LED panels, and how the use of different tools and techniques have transformed over the years. Don’t miss out on our take on film restoration and preservation, the importance of archiving movies, and how streaming services have altered the movie release landscape. So, sit back, relax, and join us on this cinematic journey.
Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
