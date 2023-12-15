Get ready for an entertaining discussion as we embark on a roller coaster ride through the cinematic universe with Cinematographer Brandon Cox. Listen in as we kick off our chat with our personal experiences of recent movie viewings including Indiana Jones, John Wick 4, and Asteroid City, discussing how we should take film critics with a pinch of salt and enjoy movies for what they are. We also dissect the different rating systems of Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB, and Letterboxd, and their influence on viewer perception.

We then transition into a debate on the shift from film to digital production and its implications on the visual aesthetics of cinema. Discover our thoughts on working with low-budget video equipment, the unique characteristics of Canon 5D versus reversal film, and the influence of CGI on the modern look of films. We also discuss our experiences with different cameras and software, citing examples from movies like Chris Nolan’s Batman and Gareth Edwards’ latest project.

In the latter part of our discussion, we shed light on the importance of understanding and mastering lighting techniques in filmmaking. Hear about Brandon’s journey from shooting music videos to high-budget films, his experiences on set with stars like Robert De Niro and Dave Bautista, and his love for action movies. We also touch upon the evolution of lighting technology, the benefits of modern LED panels, and how the use of different tools and techniques have transformed over the years. Don’t miss out on our take on film restoration and preservation, the importance of archiving movies, and how streaming services have altered the movie release landscape. So, sit back, relax, and join us on this cinematic journey.