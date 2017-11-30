Engineered for accurate reproduction of professional work in graphics design, photography, and video post-production the BenQ monitors with AQCOLOUR meet industry standards and free users from worrying about colour management, says the company.

BenQ’s offer in terms of professional monitors has grown in recent months, and we’ve mentioned here at ProVideo Coalition different new monitors presented by the company, some with the approval stamp of Technicolor, meaning they passed a rigorous test to be able to use the reference. Recently, BenQ announced its cinema projectors use a new technology, CinematicColor, allowing them to reproduce colour faithfully to the director’s vision. Now, the company seems to be on the verge of expanding its line of monitors with series that assure accurate reproduction for colour critical professional uses.

BenQ DesignVue, PhotoVue, and VideoVue professional monitors in PD, SW, and PV Series with AQCOLOUR provide factory-calibrated colour performance to consistently and precisely replicate colour gamuts meeting industry standards.

“As the global leader in professional monitors, BenQ is dedicated to providing the most accurate reproduction of colour-critical applications,” said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. “With AQCOLOUR technology, designers, photographers, and videographers can now focus on their creative inspiration rather than worrying about display colour management.”

Developed by BenQ colour experts who actively participate in the International Colour Consortium (ICC) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO), AQCOLOUR technology ensures that BenQ PD Series designer monitors, SW Series photographer monitors, and PV Series video post-production monitors exactly reproduce worldwide industry colour standards including sRGB, Adobe RGB, Rec. 709, and DCI-P3. In addition, all BenQ DesignVue, PhotoVue, and VideoVue professional monitors with AQCOLOUR are Technicolor Colour Certified to achieve precise image performance with utmost colour accuracy.

PV Series VideoVue Video Post-Production Monitors with AQCOLOUR achieve the expansive DCI-P3 colour gamut of the digital film industry as well as Adobe RGB, sRGB, and Rec. 709. Featuring a 14-bit 3D LUT and Delta E ≤ 1.5, PV Series delivers professional-grade colour performance videographers demand.

SW Series PhotoVue Photographer Monitors with AQCOLOUR precisely reproduce professional images with 99% coverage of Adobe RGB wide colour gamut and 100% of both sRGB and Rec. 709 via advanced 14-bit 3D lookup table (LUT) and accurate Delta E ≤ 2 colour performance.

BenQ PD Series DesignVue Designer Monitors with AQCOLOUR cover 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces with customized picture modes for high precision design work with accurate colour temperature, gamut, gamma, and Delta E performance in animation, CAD/CAM, and darkroom environments.

BenQ professional monitors with AQCOLOUR technology are equipped with premium 10-bit IPS panels, individual factory colour calibration, and a host of features and tools tailored to suit the needs of colour professionals.

