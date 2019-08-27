News

Nikon Z 6 and Z7 get a new 3D LUT, RAW video output update comes later

The Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras are the newest solution from the company for photographers and videographers, and Nikon continues to reveal new options and features for both models.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 27, 2019

Nikon continues to expand the potential of its new mirrorless full frame Z cameras, with the introduction of a dedicated 3D LUT for N-Log. An update to RAW video output is next!

The most recent news from Nikon for its Z6 and Z7 comes in the form of a dedicated LUT (lookup table), introduced now for both cameras. While Nikon’s legacy in color science delivers, says the company, “an appealing palette and tones”, this free upgrade takes color control to the next level,allowing greater creative control in post-production.

For even more flexibility, the dedicated LUT available for Nikon’s N-Log is compatible with the Rec. 709 color space and is available in several versions, allowing users to easily apply different looks to their content. This 3D LUT is a preset of RGB color values, used to transform the appearance of video footage in post-production color grading, and enables adjustment of brightness, saturation and hue.

The Nikon Z 7 and Z 6’s N-Log HDMI output is optimized for 10-bit recording, bringing out the image sensor’s full dynamic range. It records rich gradation information in highlights and shadows to allow for more flexible color grading. To download the LUT free of charge, please visit the following links:

Further adding to the Z series’ capabilities for professional and advanced video creators, Nikon also announced that a new update will be available for the Z series cameras, which will enable the support of RAW video output from the camera when using a compatible ATOMOS Ninja V digital recorder.

Update to RAW video output

Scheduled to arrive later this year, the output RAW data stream will enable recording in ProRes RAW video format on the Ninja V 4K HDR monitor/recorder made by ATOMOS, Nikon’s collaborator in developing RAW video output technology. RAW video files provide the richest information, just like still image RAW data.

By bringing even more flexibility to post-production color grading, RAW video output support firmly places the Nikon Z series as an affordable contender for professional-level production and filmmaking of any scale. This feature will require an additional internal upgrade that will need to be performed at a local Nikon service center, which will incur a service charge.

For more information about 3D LUT and ProRes RAW and the advanced video capabilities of the Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, visit Nikon’s website.


Branded RSS podcasting: the definitive guide

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

