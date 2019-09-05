Presented as the perfect reference display for professionals creating HDR content, the Canon DP-V3120 supports BT.2020 and DCI-P3 wide colour spaces with faithful and consistent colour reproduction.

Canon’s newest 4K HDR professional reference display, the DP-V3120, delivers industry-leading 2,000 cd/m² full-screen brightness, supported by Canon’s newly developed cutting-edge backlight system. This system includes highly efficient LEDs, with a precise LED control algorithm and advanced image processing – enabling the display to deliver a minimum black of 0.001 cd/m² and an outstanding 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio for accurate reproduction of shadow details and bright highlights.

This backlight system incorporates a newly designed cooling mechanism – allowing the display to achieve high brightness continuously with quiet operation, making it an ideal tool for a grading suite. Additionally, Canon’s innovative backlight system equips sensors across the entire unit, and intelligent auto correction technology enables the display to sustain image accuracy during operation.

DP-V3120 exceeds the Dolby Vision specifications

Designed to meet archive production requirements, the Canon DP-V3120 offers support for conventional 2.2, 2.4, 2.6, and ITU BT.1886 gamma, as well as HDR Electro-Optical Transfer Functions (EOTF) SMPTE ST.2084 and ITU-R BT.2100 (HLG). It also supports BT.2020 and DCI-P3 wide colour spaces with faithful and consistent colour reproduction to meet the requirements of both SDR and HDR production.

The DP-V3120 exceeds the Dolby Vision required monitor specifications including General Monitor Specifications and Grey Scale Reproduction in order to meet the requirement of Dolby Vision certified post-production facility. With this achievement, Canon further proves its ability to support the efficient production of high-quality HDR visual content and meet the various needs of content production workflows.

Extensive functionality and operability

Addressing the demand for excellence and efficiency in 4K HDR production workflows, the DP-V3120 features a range of advanced HDR monitoring functions in order to visualise HDR signal parameters such as HDR Reference white, signal levels and image brightness for accurate signal optimisation. Equipped with a 12G-SDI interface, the DP-V3120 can support a 4K image via a single SDI cable. With its four 12G-SDI interface, the display can handle four different 4K signal inputs providing a four-screen split view, or can switch to a single 4K view, alternating the desired input. In addition to this, its four 12G-SDI interface terminals, enables the handling of a single 8K signal input.

The DP-V3120 also supports the latest Video Payload ID to identify the signal’s transfer characteristics and an Auto Setting function, providing the ability to switch display’s Picture Mode settings automatically. In addition to this, the display can be remotely controlled by LAN connection enabling access to full menu controls, settings and link to other monitors, as well as access to display settings and signal information.

DP-V3120 Key Features:

2,000 cd/m² luminance across entire screen

0.001 cd/m² black level reproduction

HDR standard EOTF support (SMPTE ST 2084 / ITU-R BT.2100)

Wide colour-Gamut support including DCI‑P3, ITU‑R BT.2020

Quiet operation

Extensive HDR monitoring toolkit

12G-SDI / HDMI 2.0 interface

The new Canon DP-V3120 4K HDR professional reference monitor will be on display on the Canon stand (Hall 12, stand D60) at IBC 2019, from 13th – 17th September, along with the CJ15ex4.3B 4K broadcast portable zoom lens and the EOS C500 Mark II – the next generation Cinema EOS System camera. The DP-V3120 will be available from November.

