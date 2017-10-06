The introduction of CinematicColor in BenQ’s latest projectors guarantees the precise reproduction of Rec. 709 and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. Each projector is factory-calibrated

The goal for most discerning home theatre connoisseur is simple: be able to appreciate a film exactly as faithfully to the director’s vision as possible. BenQ says its CinematicColor technology, included in the CineHome, CinePrime, and CinePro home cinema projectors does exactly that. CinematicColor is, according to the company, a sophisticated colour engine that meets the film industry’s highest standards of cinematic colour accuracy.

“Our long-standing conviction is that only true colours can convey real feelings such as sorrow, joy, romance, and thrills,” said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. “CinematicColor evokes deep emotions by perfectly preserving the precise colours of the original cinematic content.”

As the only brand in the world to introduce CinematicColor guaranteeing the accurate colour performance certified by an individual factory colour calibration report, BenQ engineers hold dual certifications from THX and ISF to ensure full 100% Rec. 709 colour perfection. BenQ CinePro models go even further, achieving the digital cinema industry’s vast DCI-P3 colour gamut.

According to the company, CinematicColor Technology starts at the origin of light, where BenQ utilizes new leading-edge light sources with strict waveform analysis for perfect colour temperature. Controlling this light with ultimate precision, BenQ projectors’ opto-mechanical structure is sealed with special heat-resistant matte black paint to eliminate light overflow and achieve superb ANSI contrast performance for deeply detailed images.

Utilizing reference wavelengths at the nanometer level, BenQ engineers painstakingly pursued the ideal balance of colour accuracy and brightness in formulating the precise combinations of wheel angle and coatings for the RGBRGB colour wheel, achieving the perfect colour performance of CinematicColor Technology.

Each BenQ CinematicColor projector is rigorous tested and calibrated for accurate D65 colour temperature, gamma, black level, white level, neutral grey, hue, saturation, and brightness of RGBCMY colour tacking from all inputs, imposing the highest quality standards in the industry.

All BenQ CineHome and CinePrime home projector models fully meet ITU-R Recommendation BT.709 (Rec. 709), the internationally accepted objective colour standard for high definition video. High-end CinePro models exceed Rec. 709 to reach the American digital film industry’s significantly wider DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Follow the link to know more about BenQ home cinema projectors.

Was This Post Helpful: