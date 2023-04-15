THX and Homatics to preview at NAB a Home Theater System for the Pay-TV market, a solution that brings users closer to experience intended by content creators.

If watching – and listening to – movies the best way possible is your goal, the new Homatics X THX Home Click Smart-home theater instantly turns your TV into a cinematic experience that is Tuned by THX.

The Tuned by THX Homatics speaker systems are expected to be available for distribution in the Pay-TV cable and satellite television operators’ markets as early as spring 2023, but you can see them in action at the 2023 NAB Show. The product is on display at NAB Booth # ATSC W3443 (LVCC West Hall). Homatics products push the boundaries of innovation to bring to market new products and services to provide users with ultimate multi-scenario entertainment experiences and high-quality intelligent lifestyles. SEI Robotics will serve as the ODM for this THX Homatics product.

Homatics X THX Home Click Smart-home theater instantly turns your TV into a cinematic experience that is Tuned by THX. Users will access clear images with Dolby Vision and immersive panoramic surround sound through the powerful Dolby Atmos 5.4.4 channels surround sound AI enhancement technology. The easy-to-use design which is plug-in-and-play through seamless wireless connections so users can enjoy theater-quality entertainment in a snap, and all through voice or RCU control. Additionally, the Homatics’ Humming EQ feature adds to the personalized audio-visual experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.

First Tuned by THX Pay-TV audio device

Tuned by THX provides corrective EQ and dynamics parameters for the best listening experience at all volume levels, for the best right-out-of-the-box fidelity for enjoying music, movies, games, sporting events and more. This includes per-channel transducer compensation to align the overall acoustic performance to best match the target THX audio frequency response curve. It also addresses issues that arise with variability that occurs among different speaker drivers and components, and ensures quality regardless of volume, thus optimizing the performance of the device.

Homatics’ innovation and new products provide users with ultimate multi-scenario entertainment experiences and high-quality Intelligent lifestyles. Through this Homatics and THX collaboration, innovation boundaries are pushed to bring users closer to experience intended by content creators.

“Bringing the artists’ true vision to consumers of entertainment remains our core mission, as it has been for the past forty years since we launched THX Certified cinemas worldwide,” said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer of THX. “Homatics and SEI Robotics are driving development of leading-edge content delivery systems to homes through Pay-TV operators worldwide, and we are pleased to be aligned on this mission. We are proud to partner with Homatics to deliver the first such Tuned by THX Pay-TV audio device to market.”

Specifications: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, AC3 5.1, EAC3 7.1, EAC, ARC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Zigbee 3.0, Thread, Matter, Temperature and humidity sensor, Fair Field Microphone, Millimeter-Wave Radar, Light Sensor, Equalizer, 1TB SSD (4T optional), HDMI 2.1, 4K, Amlogic S905X4, 4G LPDDR4, Google Assistant, ATSC/DVB-S2/T2/C/ Optional, and Android TV.

“Through this partnership with THX, we are excited to help Pay-TV operators deliver products that provide higher quality entertainment closer to a cinematic experience,” said James Wen, co-founder, Homatics. “We selected THX as our audio partner because of their long legacy and excellent track record with delivering cutting-edge solutions for home entertainment devices.”