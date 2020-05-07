Adobe, Marshmello, and Live Nation want to reward you for bringing kindness to the world.

Want to win ten thousand dollars? Here’s some news that might pique your interest: Adobe, Live Nation, and Marshmello, the popular DJ and electronic music producer, have teamed up to celebrate the recent release of Marshmello’s single “Be Kind” in a new video challenge.

Up for grabs is:

$10,000 USD cash

Inclusion in the Official “Be Kind” Fan Video

A life-size signed Marshmello Helmet

A virtual meet and greet with Marshmello for you and a friend

Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for one year

Nine second place winners will win:

$400 cash

Inclusion in the official Marshmello “Be Kind” fan video

An autographed Marshmello poster

A 3-month All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription

All you have to do is create a video using Premiere Pro, After Effects and/or Premiere Rush that shows how you’re bringing kindness to the world. The winning submissions will be cut together to create an official fan video for Marshmello’s YouTube channel, and one grand prize winner for best video editing will receive a $10,000 USD award. You can also download exclusive graphics and artwork from Marshmello to take your video to the next level. Once you’ve submitted your edit to the contest, don’t forget to share it on IG or Twitter with the hashtag #MarshmelloxAdobe (make sure you don’t forget that lil’ X in there!).

Even if you’re not a Marshmello fan, I know for a fact you’ve got a little extra time on your hands and wouldn’t mind a bit of extra cash in your pocket so this seems like a great opportunity to stretch your editing legs and do something fun (and potentially rewarding)! The video only needs to be 15-30 seconds so it’s accessible to everyone regardless of skill set. The contest ends June 3rd, so get after it!

From Adobe:

At Adobe, creativity is at the heart of who we are, and making it accessible to all is a huge priority. Working with Live Nation on challenges like “Be Kind” not only sparks creativity in professionals and novices alike, but also brings technology and art closer together to bring more beauty and kindness to the world. The “Be Kind” Fan Video Challenge, which runs through June 3, 2020, is just one of many incredible opportunities Adobe and Live Nation are bringing to you this year as part of the Adobe Creativity Tour. A partnership designed to inspire creators and fans to participate in digital creative challenges, the Adobe Creativity Tour offers one-of-a-kind moments to let your creativity shine in front of music’s biggest names. Previous challenges have featured exclusive experiences at EDC, Lollapalooza, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience and Sea.Hear.Now. Additional challenges, including those with new artists and festivals, will kick off throughout the summer.

Please visit http://creativitytour.adobe.com/ for step by step instructions on how to enter the “Be Kind” Fan Video Challenge, as well as more information on the Adobe Creativity Tour.