Avid returns to the IBC Show with a sharp focus on solutions that transform the way content teams collaborate efficiently from anywhere.

Avid demonstrates the future of collaborative, distributed workflows for post production and TV News at IBC2022 show, and here is a guide to some of the real-world examples the company is showing.

From September 9-12 at the RAI Amsterdam, visitors to the Avid stand (7.B49) will experience new solutions and tech previews that empower creation teams to accelerate their workflows and deliver new compelling content more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

“The media industry’s transition to work-from-anywhere was significantly accelerated by the pandemic. In response, we have been working more closely than ever before with Avid customers to imagine new ways of working, implementing new cloud-enabled solutions for remote working and workforce mobility,” said Tim Claman, SVP & General Manager, Video & Media Solutions, Avid. “At IBC2022, we are showcasing next generation solutions that increase operational agility and efficiency for Avid customers by leveraging cloud and mobile technologies in innovative new ways.”

Enable editorial collaboration among team members working anywhere:

Real-time collaborative workflow demonstrations will include the IBC Show debut of Avid NEXIS | EDGE, Avid’s new award-winning solution for post-production teams that enables collaboration from any location with secure, remote access to media and metadata. This software solution provides editors with the same media access, workflow, and user experience they have come to depend on from Avid in facility environments.

Avid | Edit On Demand demonstrations will show how this widely adopted cloud-hosted editing solution has been evolving rapidly and powerfully since its debut, now enabling “over-the-shoulder” virtualized edit sessions made possible by SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol support in the latest edition of Media Composer editing software. At IBC2022, Avid will feature a technology preview of high-resolution Media Composer streams to Microsoft Teams users, achieving a “third monitor” experience that accelerates content review by producers, directors, and other production staff. Additionally, integration with the MediaCentral | Stream IP ingest solution will show how Avid | Edit On Demand enables post workflows to seamlessly incorporate content from multiple IP-based sources.

Open global production of the future in the cloud:

For teams working together to create news and sports content, Avid will spotlight story-centric workflows built on the MediaCentral platform, including new collaboration capabilities and integrations with third-party solutions.

Avid Media Production in the Cloud demonstrations at IBC2022 will show how content creation teams can now shift their workloads to the cloud without compromising their workflows. MediaCentral, Avid NEXIS, and MediaCentral | Stream can be deployed in the cloud, enabling users anywhere to quickly access, edit and publish content. This production workflow will feature the MediaCentral | Collaborate app to plan and contribute to stories remotely while tracking all aspects of story-centric production, in addition to a technology preview of the MediaCentral | Acquire app for convenient web-based schedule management for content ingest feeds.

Streamline Picture and Sound Workflows between video and audio post production editors:

On the opening day at IBC2022, Avid will unveil a technology preview aimed at dramatically enhancing creative collaboration and workflow efficiency between video editors and audio post professionals working on shared projects.

Count on flexible storage that works whenever and wherever needed:

Making their IBC Show debut are the new Avid | NEXIS VFS and new NEXIS F-series shared media storage solutions. Avid | NEXIS VFS allows customers to deploy proven NEXIS workflows on premises or in the cloud, evolving their operations over time—all with a flexible subscription business model. NEXIS F-series represents a major evolutionary advancement for Avid’s industry-leading on-premises shared storage solution, delivering significantly higher performance and scalability.

Additionally, the company will preview its next generation all-flash drive NEXIS | F2 SSD storage engine, slated for release later in 2022. Designed for media’s most demanding workflows, such as finishing, VFX and grading of HDR, 4K and 8K content, the NEXIS | F2 SSD engine delivers significantly higher scalability, higher performance, and higher capacity than the NEXIS | E2 SSD solution it replaces. All NEXIS F-Series hardware, including NEXIS | F2 SSD, is compatible with all current Avid NEXIS systems.

Explore open Avid workflows across IBC2022:

Throughout the IBC Show exhibition, over 20 technology partners will highlight Avid solutions, demonstrating Avid’s vibrant partner ecosystem and the powerful workflow extensions they deliver.

Catch up on the progress of MovieLabs’ vision for content creation:

Helping to underscore the future direction of content creation, Avid CEO Jeff Rosica will participate in the conference panel MovieLabs 2030 Vision Update: Implementing the Vision (Sunday, Sept. 11, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.). Jeff will be sharing his perspective alongside other senior leaders of key cloud, applications and services providers who are not just aligned with the vision, but are in fact beginning to implement and are moving from MovieLabs’ foundational principles to putting them into practice. Learn more from MovieLabs’ seminal paper The Evolution of Media Creation.

Visit Avid at IBC2022 in hall 7, stand B49 (Sept. 9-12) at the RAI Amsterdam. Learn more about Avid solutions at www.avid.com.