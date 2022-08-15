Running from the 9th to 12th of September, the 2022 edition of IBC will once again provide a face-to-face platform for meeting and collaboration, learning and driving business growth.

AJA Video Systems, AVID, Microsoft, Google, Sony, AWS, EVS, Blackmagic and many other companies are returning to IBC, which is the first in-person IBC since 2019.

With almost 1,000 exhibitors confirmed for this year’s show, IBC2022 will be the place to see the latest technology releases from top brands and some of the most exciting start-ups around. This being the first in-person IBC since 2019, it’s perhaps no surprise that the industry is keen to showcase how it has responded to the huge changes in how and where content is created and consumed.

From the latest in AI and machine learning-led tools, to the solutions that solve the biggest challenges facing the industry today, the RAI Amsterdam will have it all with all key players returning – Avid, AWS, Blackmagic, Comcast, EVS, Google, Gracenote, Grass Valley, Lawo, Microsoft, RedBee, Riedel, Sony, Synamedia and many more.

In an interview with IBC Daily, Steve Connolly, Director at IBC, says: “I’ve been delighted with the response to this year’s show. We now have over 950 exhibitors, which I expect will pass 1000 by the time we get to Amsterdam. If you add all the co-exhibitors and pavilion exhibitors, it will be over 1250. The enthusiasm from across the industry to return to IBC has been fantastic to see.”

“All the key players are returning, such as Avid, Adobe, AWS, Blackmagic, Comcast, EVS, Google, Grass Valley, Lawo, Microsoft, RedBee, Riedel, Sony, Synamedia, Arri, Broadcast Solutions, Bridge Technologies, Canon, Mediakind, Rohde & Schwarz and Ross, but we’re also excited to see a number of companies making their IBC debut this year, such as XRoadMedia, Castr, Ai-Media, Igalia and many more,” adds Connolly.

Highlights from the 2022 edition of IBC

Here is a brief collection of some of the highlights you can expect to see at IBC 2022:

Ai-Media will introduce its captioning one-stop shop, offering an end-to-end captioning and translation solution to meet any customer requirement or price point.

AJA will show at the show how AJA openGear compatible converter cards provide the highest levels of quality and reliability for use in openGear frames including the AJA OG-X-FR, for critical broadcast and IP applications. AJA will also unveil exciting news ahead of the show. Join the company on Thursday, September 1st at 10am PT for a virtual event, if you can not make it to IBC 2022.

Avid will focus on its storage solutions, with the latest range of Avid Nexis F-series storage engines boasting performance that can scale to more than 30GB per second.

Cinegy will show at its stand 8K and cloud-optimised solutions, with demonstrations underpinned by the newly optimised Daniel2 codec.

EVS is set to introduce a new MediaHub software-as-a-service content exchange which will make distribution of content to rights holders more efficient.

Gracenote will be showcasing their latest portfolio of entertainment metadata and analytics products which will drive next generation search and discovery experiences.

Grass Valley focus include its Kula IP switchers, with the Kombine licensed option introducing a new architecture.

Roe Visual is debuting the Ruby 1.9BV2, described as a high-performance, broadcast-grade HD-LED panel.

Sony will be bringing its recently introduced HDC-F5500 system camera, designed to give a cinematic look with easy integration into live production systems.

IBC’s show also includes the Accelerator Program, the place to go to witness a phenomenal array of brands, including ITV, Microsoft and TV2, showcase what they have working across projects focusing on topics such as 5G, blockchain, remote production, volumetric video and XR. Content Everywhere is returning to IBC2022 and this year it will be bigger than ever, as the organizers will be introducing the brand new Content Everywhere stage offering free content for attendees on the showfloor.

IBC: a 55-year history

The new IBC Showcase Theatre covers the breadth and depth of the latest thinking and solutions and offers a unique opportunity to hear how transformational technologies including the Cloud and 5G are changing the face of the industry, opening up new opportunities and longer term strategies. The IBC Showcase Theatre is the place to go to hear top brands share their latest thinking and views on what’s shaping the future of media in bite-sized showfloor sessions.

The organizers believe that IBC2022 is set to be the catalyst that brings the content and technology community back together to unlock business opportunities, fuel learning and celebrate innovation. The 4-day content agenda is open for delegates and visitors offering insight, education and learnings across a variety of programmes and theatres.

The IBC Conference will provide delegates with mission-critical insights on some of the biggest business issues faced by our market today. Attendees can also enjoy the wide-ranging free-to-attend content available on the Changemaker Programme and across the show floor theatres; Innovation Stage, Showcase Theatre and Content Everywhere Stage, giving every visitor access to knowledge-sharing.

IBC is, according to the organizers, the world’s most inspiring content and technology event. It draws together the global media, entertainment and technology industry for a compelling live experience that enables every attendee to gain critical insights, share expertise and unlock business opportunities. Created ‘by the industry, for the industry’ – a principle established on its founding in 1967 that carries through to today – IBC has continued to evolve with each new trend and technology over its 55-year history. Attracting representatives from 24 countries in its first year, IBC now welcomes exhibitors, speakers and visitors from more than 170 nations.

The IBC2022 edition happens September 9-12, at the RAI Amesterdam.