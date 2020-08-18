The new Audio Design Desk Collaborate app increases performance by up to 70%, adds a modernized AI-assisted importer, offers perpetual licensing and integrates better with Frame.io.

It’s a marriage that aims to offer users the best of both solutions: Audio Design Desk and Frame.io develop integration to redefine audio workflows. The tool that has revolutionized how artists create audio for video, has just launched a brand new integration with Frame.io, the world’s leading video review and collaboration platform.

Tight integration between add.app and Frame.io significantly speeds and enriches audio for video workflows, enabling creators to efficiently collaborate on cinematic audio, sound effects, design and music for video from anywhere in the world. The deep integration enables a seamless roundtrip experience between the two platforms. Users can pull video assets and frame-accurate comments directly from Frame.io into Audio Design Desk for creating sound and music for video, and they can upload their work to Frame.io for collaborative review and feedback without ever leaving the timeline.

“Audio Design Desk and Frame.io were built for one another because they were both invented to enhance and streamline your workflow,” comments Gabe Cowan, co-founder and CEO of Audio Design Desk. “Sound is half of what you see, and with add.app you can create sound for video at the speed of thought. But imagine if you could take this incredible creative tool and collaborate with people all around the world to get their ideas without ever leaving your timeline? This is now possible with the Frame.io integration. Using Frame.io’s Version Stacks, clients can now review and compare different sound and music cues against one another from virtually any online device, anywhere in the world.”

Audio Design Desk v1.3 is up to 70% faster

“Plus – adds Gabe Cowan – we’re releasing a number of new features and updates in v1.3, including a rewrite of the underlying audio code, which now performs up to 70% faster, a more powerful importer, and perpetual licensing for our platform, one of the biggest requests from our community.”

Audio Design Desk contributes to redefine cinematic audio, and does it for free. Users can pull from add.app’s library of 2,500 free sounds (or 25,000 for paying customers) or import their own sounds to build immersive soundscapes for their videos using add.app’s AI-assisted creative tools. Export and upload your sound-designed video to Frame.io for review, then back into add.app, with notes, when the review is complete. Using Frame.io’s Version Stacks, add.app artists can provide options for their clients so they can compare, side-by-side, different sound design or music cues options.

Because add.app understands the exact moment sound meets image, tweaking sounds based on client or team feedback is incredibly simple; one effect can be swapped out for another, intensity can be pushed up or down, or an entire selection of sounds can be changed from one genre to another with a single click – without ever losing sync. With its rapid workflow and replacement tools, creators can quickly and easily create multiple versions in less time than it would typically take to create a single one.

Perpetual licensing available now

“I love this integration. Audio Design Desk uPses two key concepts to deliver its creative experience: real time, frame-accurate, keyboard shortcuts for adding sound effects, and a robust AI backend. A user can search for their desired feel, come back with entire sound sets, test and review in Frame.io, set their markers, and then swap entire soundscapes on the fly. It’s an incredibly smooth integration that fits perfectly with Frame.io,” states Max Baehr, Developer Relations and Partnerships at Frame.io.

Perpetual licensing, one of the community’s biggest requests, is now offered to those who want to use the app. Customers now have the option to purchase a software license outright. Under this model, customers pay one price upfront, and will have the option to upgrade at a significantly discounted price for full point upgrades. Perpetual add.app licenses are available for $399.

Audio Design Desk makes composing music, sound design, and sound effects faster and easier than ever before, whether for film and TV, animation, advertisements, podcasts and more. Frame.io is the world’s leading cloud-based video collaboration platform, designed to streamline the entire creative process by centralizing all media assets—and all feedback—in one secure place that’s easily accessible from anywhere in the world.