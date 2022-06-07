ADD, the DAW for video, now integrates with many popular stock media libraries. The company behind the product was at the 2022 NAMM Show.

At the recent 2022 NAMM show Audio Design Desk introduced its Media Bridge offering over 500,000 free sounds and access to millions more.

At the recent National Association of Music Merchants show Audio Design Desk introduced its Media Bridge, a unified stock media delivery and management system. It gives Audio Design Desk users access to over 20,000 free music cues from Free Music Archive, 500,000 free sounds from freesound.org, and millions of media assets from paid services such as Envato, Epidemic, Artlist and Shutterstock. Media Bridge will download, tag metadata, add Sonic Intelligence™, edit and organize each file so artists can quickly find, audition and use their assets without leaving their DAW or NLE.

Speaking about this latest Audio Design Desk innovation, founder Gabe Cowan said:

“This is the biggest update since the original launch of ADD, and we are thrilled to be releasing the public beta at NAMM 2022. Right now, if I want to find a song for my video, I have to leave my NLE, open a web browser, go to a website, search, filter, and listen without hearing the cue against my video. Then, download the files, find them in my downloads folder, drag them to the right place in my timeline, and finally hear it with my video for the first time. Audio Design Desk Media Bridge is a unified delivery system for stock media. It gives users access to nearly every online media library so they can search, download, tag, organize, and use all of those assets in real time, in one location, without breaking their creative flow. When you combine these services with the 50,000+ royalty free sounds, loops and music cues that come with ADD, the possibilities are virtually unlimited.”