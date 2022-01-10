An entirely new way to create with audio, combining a massive royalty-free sound and music library with a sampler and a digital audio workstation, Audio Design Desk has been updated.

Audio Design Desk, the award-winning creative tool that has revolutionized how artists create audio for video, has just announced the arrival of Audio Design Desk 1.9, a 2022 CES Innovation Awards honoree. Launched at CES 2022 ADD 1.9 introduces auto-compose, MIDI triggers, and a powerful new integration with Stream Deck; plus, Audio Design Desk Lite: 40,000 sounds, loops, and music cues in any timeline. Professional sound design for all is here.

Here is the official information from the company about the new version of the product.

ADD 1.9 is compatible with a full range of professional audio and video tools and introduces auto-compose, MIDI triggers, instant variations, and a dozen other exciting new features for audio and video professionals and creatives. Audio Design Desk is also launching a powerful integration with Stream Deck, which produces sound for video or live streams with simple keystrokes on the popular controller. Audio Design Desk is introducing the first ever lite version of its software as well as ADD Tags, a powerful metadata tagging application that uses ADD’s award-winning AI to streamline the tagging process for audio artists.

“The past year has been a whirlwind of progress, improvements, and honors for Audio Design Desk. The latest release is going to be a really big deal for video makers and streamers especially, and there’s so much more coming,” states Gabriel Cowan, CEO of Audio Design Desk. “We’ve watched so many people have that ‘Aha’ moment when they see Audio Design Desk for the first time, and we expect many more at this year’s CES! Audio Design Desk is an entirely new way to create with audio, combining a massive royalty-free sound and music library with a sampler and a digital audio workstation, becoming an all-in-one tool that lets creatives stay in the flow. With the release of 1.9, ADD works seamlessly with virtually every audio and video editing tool from Premiere to Final Cut Pro to Pro Tools to Logic.”

In addition to being named a 2022 CES Innovation Awards honoree, Audio Design Desk recently won Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award and is nominated for the 2022 NAMM TEC award, one of the audio industry’s most prestigious honors. The sound design software replaces the old, frustrating process of finding, placing, editing, and mixing sound into an experience of discovery. As Mike Levine of Mix Online says, “…if you’re doing anything involving sound for picture, whether it’s your own YouTube videos or professional post-production, once you start using ADD, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.”

What’s New in Audio Design Desk 1.9

Auto-Compose: Audio Design Desk can now create a sound pass the moment you drag your video into the timeline. Markers from Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Avid and even Frame.io transfer seamlessly to ADD and can be converted into sound instantaneously. See Auto-Compose in action.

Variations: Now, Audio Design Desk can automatically create any number of variations of combined sounds. One beat can become 100 (or more) with the click of a button. Combine footsteps with cloth movements or impacts and debris sounds to create an explosion and allow Variations to offer endless alternates in an instant. See Variations in action.

MIDI Triggers: Perform sounds and control functions in Audio Design Desk via your MIDI keyboard for an entirely new creative experience. Through the power of AI, randomization, and replacement, now controllable via MIDI, Audio Design Desk has become a new kind of instrument that inspires fresh ideas. See MIDI triggers in action.

Intelligent Import: Users of popular sound libraries like Splice, LoopCloud, Pro Sound Effects, Boom Library, and others can use Audio Design Desk or ADD Tags to automatically determine the right metadata and add them to sounds. ADD’s award-winning AI logic just got better because as users make adjustments, it learns from them; the more you use it, the better it gets.

DAW Integrations: Now, Audio Design Desk 1.9 integrates with Pro Tools, Logic, Live, Cubase, Digital Performer, Nuendo, and Reaper, functioning like a giant plug-in within these industry standard tools. See DAW Integrations in action.

Spot Mode: Spotting sessions are already a snap inside Audio Design Desk. But for those users who don’t want to leave their editing applications, ADD’s 40,000+ sounds and music cues can now be dragged into Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Avid, Screenflow and any other audio or video editing application. See Spot Mode in action.

Stream Deck Integration: Why memorize key commands when you can tap on recognizable icons? Find, place, loop, create, mix… all from a powerful new integration with Stream Deck, far and away the streaming industry’s preferred trigger device. Watch the Stream Deck video.

Stacks: The new Stacks feature provides a non-destructive way to stack any number of sounds into a single region that can be unstacked and changed at any time. This opens up exciting ways for users to create and share combinations of sounds that can be opened, tweaked and closed, taking sonic discovery to a whole new level. See Stacks in action.

Lite version for budding filmmakers

Audio Design Desk Lite: The Gateway to Amazing Sound Design

ADD is also releasing Audio Design Desk Lite for budding filmmakers, audio artists, and sound designers. At $8.99 a month (or $89.99 annually), the lite plan gives users access to Audio Design Desk’s 40,000+ sounds, loops, and music cues as well as an all-new lite version of ADD that still has its award-winning sync and replacement tools.

Introducing ADD Tags

Audio Design Desk has also announced ADD Tags, a powerful standalone metadata tagging application that simplifies the process of tagging sounds with metadata, readying them for distribution. ADD Tags can automatically generate metadata, add effects, create elements from stems, convert files to a single delivery format, and export them into organized folders that are ready for distribution.

“With Audio Design Desk, we’ve focused on inspiration, creativity and speed, but none of it would be possible without the power of metadata,” says Cowan. “With ADD Tags we’re giving audio artists and musicians a tool that will help them organize and monetize their work. Our goal is to make tagging and distributing metadata easy and available to everyone.”