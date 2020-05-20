Audio Design Desk Create is the new and FREE version of the visual storytelling tool. It comes with over 500 sound design elements plus an additional 2000 sound effects and music compositions and more.

The same team who produced sounds for “Spider-Man” and “The Avengers” created sound elements for Audio Design Desk Create, the new and FREE version of the video sound editing tool that uses AI.

Audio Design Desk was to be officially announced at NAB 2020, but the company behind the app was already present at NAMM 2020 mid-January, when we published a note about this app that offers real-time audio to video sound editing using AI. Audio Design Desk is already being used on high profile productions for Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime among others, meaning it was rapidly acepted as another tool to help creatives develop their projects.

The brand new audio creation tool represents, as we wrote back in January, an entirely new breed of Digital Audio Workstation – or DAW – that uses AI-assisted content creation tools to enable filmmakers, editors, sound designers and creators to produce cinema-quality sound in seconds. Read our previous story to discover more about the tool.

Now, the developers of Audio Design Desk announced the official launch of the award-winning audio tools with a free version for creators. Yes, a completely FREE version of this audio design app for visual storytellers, named Audio Design Desk Create, which includes over 500 sound design elements created by the same team who produced sounds for “Spider-Man” and “The Avengers” plus an additional 2000 sound effects and music compositions to get started.

Audio Design Desk Create, only on Mac

Audio Design Desk Create also comes with add.app’s acclaimed programmable triggers, powerful replacement tools, AI creative engine, and revolutionary sync technology. Now, everyone can experience the power and simplicity of the application that has taken the industry by storm. Everyone… as long as you are a Mac user, so Windows creators can forget the app. On Mac, the system requirements are as follows: MacOS 10.13+, 8 GB RAM, 1 GB free disk space.

“At a time when so many people around the world are making content, we wanted to empower them by offering a free version of Audio Design Desk to enhance and inspire their creativity,” states Gabe Cowan, co-founder and CEO of Audio Design Desk. “Every member of the add.app team is excited to see and hear the work they create and, as always, we are here to help should any of them want pro tips, tutorials or another set of ears to listen to their work.”

Brand New Features

Coming from a robust public beta period, Audio Design Desk has also just released v1.2 of the platform, which now includes volume automation plus the following new tools and updates:

Replace Without Losing Sync: Pressing the new replace button above the timeline, users can turn one composition into infinite alternates and can refine their results by using keywords, intensity, complexity, genre, album, composer or playlists.

Pressing the new replace button above the timeline, users can turn one composition into infinite alternates and can refine their results by using keywords, intensity, complexity, genre, album, composer or playlists. Create Triggers Faster and More Easily: The triggers menu is now in the main window and has been completely redesigned and streamlined to give users more options while simplifying the process. Users can search for sounds and drag them to this window to create trigger playlists. They can refine their playlists at any time and save trigger sets for future use.

The triggers menu is now in the main window and has been completely redesigned and streamlined to give users more options while simplifying the process. Users can search for sounds and drag them to this window to create trigger playlists. They can refine their playlists at any time and save trigger sets for future use. Create a Timecode Offset in the Transport: Autoset to match incoming video by default, users can now also adjust the timecode manually. This is especially helpful when working in reels or when no timecode is present and users want to set it manually, or if an edit has changed while you were working on sound.

Autoset to match incoming video by default, users can now also adjust the timecode manually. This is especially helpful when working in reels or when no timecode is present and users want to set it manually, or if an edit has changed while you were working on sound. Fine Tuned Looping Controls : Users can now loop any selection by pressing option command L, and they can freely move the loop by pressing shift or command and dragging the loop points.

: Users can now loop any selection by pressing option command L, and they can freely move the loop by pressing shift or command and dragging the loop points. Updates to Metadata Editing : Now, sync markers can be immediately changed and updated in the audio editor, and a new command exists in the metadata window that allows users to change any piece of metadata from any library.

: Now, sync markers can be immediately changed and updated in the audio editor, and a new command exists in the metadata window that allows users to change any piece of metadata from any library. Perfect the Sync with Slower Playback Speeds : Audio Design Desk now enables playback at 1/3 the speed, in addition to half-speed, making it even easier to perfect sync while performing.

: Audio Design Desk now enables playback at 1/3 the speed, in addition to half-speed, making it even easier to perfect sync while performing. Updated Metadata Guessing Algorithm: This algorithm as well as the sync marker guessing algorithm have been updated to really speed up the importing workflow.

Visit www.add.app/download for a breakdown of the key differences between add.app Create (free) and the paid version tiers of Audio Design Desk.