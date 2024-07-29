It’s been a bit quiet on the AE frontier. The current release of AE (version 24.5) was covered in Adobe After Effects June 2024 release, with feature overview videos by Flomotion and SternFX. Version 24.5 includes the official release of the new cinematic 3D compositing toolset.

Still in beta: Scripting hooks for font replacement and New After Effects Spectrum User Interface.

The After Effects team is looking for Tips contributions.

After Effects Basics shows you how to create a simple 3D ring in Make EVERYTHING 3D Like A BOSS! (After Effects Tutorial).

Chris Zwar continues his long-running series with Color Management Part 22: Introducing Tone Mapping, which discusses working in a hybrid world with HDR assets and SDR delivery.



Adobe Live hosted Many Morphing Methods with Kyle Hamrick & Evan Abrams. When we move from one idea to another, we often need a smooth or clever visual segue. Our heroes explore techniques to create segues with common geometry, the scene inside a scene, the Texas turnabout, the clean sweep, and whatever else in their meandering hangout style.

Motion Array Tutorials posted the usual but in a fresh version of AE; see How to Create A Typing Effect in After Effects.

Matt Volp @MattVolp is posting a series of notes, Hidden Features of After Effects. A recent posted involved AE key frame indices. There are also AE tools on his website, Tack Studio, linking to a variety of outlets.

Twitter wondered, Could Pikimov or Friction motion graphics be the After Effects version of Blender? Perhaps the best answer was Blender should be the After Effects version of Blender, since Blender already has an NLE and Compositor. It’s 3D-oriented, so it lacks the Swiss Army Knife features of After Effects.

More AE stuff can be done in NLEs, and in 3 Awesome TEXT REACT TO AUDIO Effects Premiere Gal explains a few examples.

SternFX shared How to Create Infinite Geometric Shapes in After Effects, on five ways to repeat shapes using Repeater, Offset Path, Echo, Radio Waves and Aura.

Manuel does Motion covers the basics in Abstract Background Animations in After Effects | Tutorial.

Boone Loves Video uses Turbulent Displace and Fractal Noise showing you How to Make Animated Clouds for Your Map 🌤️🗺️.

WorkbenchTV has a new tool, Reload Source for Timeline Reloading. For whatever reason, if you want to reload something in After Effects, you have to find it in your project panel. Not anymore. This script, which works well with KBar or can be assigned to a shortcut, will finally let you reload something directly from the timeline. Name your price!

School of Motion has an AE grunge tip, along with news items, in After Effects Overlord Plugin Upgrade, SIGGRAPH Preview, Title Design Emmys | Motion Mondays.

Yeah, there are hidden costs to switching! Old Photoshop pro Deke McClellan says I Tried Affinity Photo for 30 Days… (there’s a 6-month free trial).

Some day Premiere Pro will get new AI tools, but until then there’s AE. Premiere Gal has an Easy Roundtrip Workflow! Rotoscope Masking from Premiere Pro to After Effects.

Theoretically Media had an interesting take and roundups. See The AI Film Era Has Begun: Masterclass & Cost Breakdown and Gen-3 vs Youtube / AI Video To Audio & More Creative AI Tools!

AI News: A Massive Week For AI Advancement! from Matt Wolfe is his most recent weekly roundup. Same for Curious Refuge with their Which Cinematic AI Video Tool is Best?