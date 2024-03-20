A new AI roadmap announce by Ateliere includes a new level of automation and decision-making underpinned by holistic GenAI platform powers next-generation intelligent media supply chain.

Ateliere announced the company is developing industry’s first end-to-end Generative AI media supply chain, supported by continuously learning engines, announced as the path to bring order to chaos!

A leading media software solutions company, Ateliere Creative Technologies announced its AI roadmap, redefining the award-winning Ateliere Connect media supply chain with cutting-edge Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) and machine learning models. The new platform will bring sophisticated intelligence automation to end-to-end workflows including ingest, management and monetization of content at scale.

Employing a customer-centric approach to development, Ateliere has established an AI Advisory Council comprising leading entities from the global media, telecommunications and entertainment sectors. Ateliere’s AI Advisory Council draws upon its members’ deep industry experience to provide input on new market opportunities and how to use GenAI to bring order to chaos.

“By truly understanding our customers’ needs, offering genuinely innovative and valuable solutions unavailable elsewhere, and building a culture of differentiation we can achieve the ultimate goal: becoming a trusted partner, a valued advisor and an essential component in our customers’ success,” states Dan Goman, Chief Executive Officer, Ateliere.

The AI Advisory Council will allow Ateliere to conduct qualitative research, engage in open dialogue and actively listen to clients’ pain points to ensure that Ateliere develops the solutions that the industry needs to succeed. Goman adds, “Through understanding our customers’ true ‘why,’ we can identify opportunities where our offerings can transcend mere functionality and become drivers of their success.”

Using AI to bring order to chaos

Ateliere aims to address longstanding challenges through a holistic AI approach, where the entire platform will be driven by sophisticated, continuously learning engines. The company’s agile, cloud-native foundation already incorporates AI with the proprietary FrameDNA technology used by customers such as Lionsgate, MGM, and the World Poker Tour. The next step is to expand the application of this technology to more advanced use cases and integrate best-of-breed solutions into media supply chain workflows, creating an integrated cognitive ecosystem that enables customers to leverage AI services into their operational workflows.

The platform’s vision of a cohesive workflow ecosystem solves a daunting logistical challenge: customers will no longer need to manage a multitude of AI services that individually solve narrow problems. Instead, Ateliere Connect enables customers to orchestrate and automate end-to-end workflows to achieve business outcomes. As part of this approach, Ateliere is validating potential partnerships with technology developers, service providers, integrators and other industry stakeholders to ensure the right integration to address highly specialized needs.

For more information on Ateliere’s comprehensive vision, read Dan Goman’s insights into how Ateliere will use AI to bring order to chaos in this blog.