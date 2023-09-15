Built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft, Ateliere Creative Technologies is at IBC2023 with some news for its clients.

Ateliere will be at IBC2023 to share their solutions for media supply chain and streaming but right before the event announced a new parthership with qibb to support hybrid storage workflows.

Ateliere Creative Technologies, has announced a partnership with media application integration specialists, qibb, to support hybrid storage workflows across the media supply chain. With this solution, both companies announced, “customers can seamlessly integrate on-premises and cloud storage, eliminating bottlenecks, increasing efficiency, cost savings while opening doors to new business opportunities.”

Ateliere’s cloud-native media supply chain workflows and open API seamlessly integrate with qibb’s media workflow connectors, ensuring the swift automatic transfer of local files to the cloud and vice versa. This collaboration unlocks a world of possibilities for Ateliere Connect customers who want to retain their on-premises operation while leveraging the benefits of the cloud, maintaining a cohesive workflow without the need for bespoke integrations in the process.

“This partnership is not just about technology; it’s about delivering value. Support for hybrid workflows is critical for us as we work to make our solutions more accessible to businesses who are not yet fully operating in the cloud,” says Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. “Our partnership with qibb extends our offerings to companies that store and heavily leverage content on on-premises storage yet want the added benefits that the cloud provides.”

About the Ateliere – qibb Integration

The highly efficient and flexible media ecosystem resolves deficient orchestration and workflow management challenges for working on premise and in the cloud. Customers with large on-premise storage pools can now easily design cloud workflows based on business needs as opposed to technical workarounds.

“At qibb, we’re experts at making media applications work together smoothly. Ateliere is a great example to show how we can connect to services outside of our Node Catalog,” says Roman Holzhause, qibb Chief Technology Officer. “Via our community-based GraphQL connector, all Ateliere objects, events, job creation and workflow progress become available. This allows integrating Ateliere seamlessly with more than 100 third-party applications in the qibb catalog – including leading media applications and cutting-edge AI solutions. Together, we will ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction by enabling customized workflows and automations.”

qibb’s compatibility with Ateliere’s GraphQL API and media system integrations enable easy workflows with Ateliere’s low-code environment. All objects, events, job creation and workflow progress are available via the API, allowing third-party applications like qibb to operate or react with custom behavior.

