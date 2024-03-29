A leading software solutions company, Ateliere Creative Technologies will show at NAB 2024 its generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) solutions and introduce the new Ateliere Ignition.

Ateliere unveils the future of media supply chains with GenAI at NAB 2024. The new AI technology prototype will be on display at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Village.

Ateliere announced recently that the company is developing industry’s first end-to-end Generative AI media supply chain, supported by continuously learning engines, announced as the path to bring order to chaos. Now the company goes to NAB 2024 to show this new AI technology prototype, its first generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) module to transform content workflow management. The module is driven by a sophisticated, continuously learning GenAI engine that leverages machine learning models.

This initiative underscores Ateliere’s commitment to innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that go beyond conventional predictive AI applications. This brings a new level of sophistication, intelligence and automation to how the award-winning Ateliere Connect platform manages common workflow stages, including ingest, management, distribution and monetization of content.

NAB attendees have the exclusive opportunity to witness this new AI technology prototype firsthand at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Village (booths W1343 F and S). Ateliere’s platform is natively built on AWS, and the two companies recently unveiled a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to redefine media production and distribution.

The company has a series of other demonstrations and events planned for NAB 2024. Here ae the highlights:

On Monday, April 15 at 10:15 am PT, Ateliere Chief Technology Officer Ryan Kido will speak at W1343, the AWS Learning Lounge, offering a technical deep dive into leveraging GenAI to master the organization and visualization of disparate library assets and metadata.

On Tuesday, April 16 at 10:45 am PT, Ateliere customer World Poker Tour (WPT) will demonstrate how Ateliere Connect empowers them to efficiently manage and organize its media inventory at W1343A, the AWS Tech Chat Theater.

Special Showcase: Ateliere at AWS Booth W1701

AWS will be demonstrating how Ateliere, and additional AWS ISV Partners, can help you streamline your media supply chain and accelerate content monetization. See how content can be ingested, organized, enhanced and distributed to downstream platforms, enabling customers to scale operations while reducing manual efforts.

A New Breed of Workflow Design Tool

Ateliere Ignition is the new media workflow engine that dramatically simplifies the process of creating and testing workflows in Ateliere Connect. Designed to be highly complementary to the platform’s content ingest, packaging and distribution capabilities, users can now efficiently create automation workflows using a visual designer, eliminating the need for coding or scripting.

Solving Localization & Compliance Pain Points with AI for the Video Streaming Industry

Join Ateliere CEO Dan Goman at the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference where he will present a session on how content owners can leverage AI and media processing technology to effectively organize and deduplicate their content libraries – eliminating “versionitis.” His presentation will cover machine learning algorithms that “fingerprint” the content within media assets as well as automatically detect and extract detailed metadata, allowing for faster and more accurate identification of media assets.

The presentation will take place Sunday, April 14 from 10:40 am – 11:00 am PST in West Hall meeting room W222-W223.

Devoncroft Executive Summit

Goman will also represent Ateliere on a panel at the Devoncroft Executive Summit on Saturday, April 13 at 1:50 pm on the NAB Main Stage. C-level executives from international media companies, sports teams/leagues and broadcast networks will discuss the economic implications of next-generation media architectures, share best practices about new business models and technology deployments, and provide insight into the metrics that will measure operational success in the future.