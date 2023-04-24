The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products and technologies being exhibited at the show.

Ateliere Creative Technologies, an innovative cloud-native content supply chain and distribution platform, announced it has taken home the NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Ateliere Connect.

Ateliere Connect, the company’s flagship media supply chain platform that powers concept to consumer streaming for Media & Entertainment (M&E) operations around the world, is a cloud-native media supply chain solution that helps media companies of all sizes manage and deliver their video content to multiple endpoints, with 75-90% less storage costs, native component-based workflows, and simplified recipe-based packaging & delivery.

Now, at NAB, Ateliere Connect takes home top technology innovation prize. The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products and technologies being exhibited at the show. Ateliere’s modern cloud-native platform simplifies the packaging and delivery of content on a scalable architecture that enables media companies to migrate operations into the cloud in days as opposed to months. The Ateliere technology was recognized for technical excellence across media asset management, automation and playout.

What is Ateliere Connect?

Here are some of the features Atelier Connect offers:

Cloud Storage Optimization and Operational Efficiency

Designed around component media workflows, including IMF (Interoperable Master Format), the Ateliere Connect platform is the only solution in the industry that you can use to package and deliver your content to multiple platforms/destinations while simultaneously reducing your storage footprint by up to 70% through deduplication.

The solution’s core technology tenet – Deep Analysis – uses Ateliere’s proprietary FrameDNA AI/ML to automatically detect identical video frames in media files and frames that differ or are unique. By doing this, it effectively deduplicates and consolidates content versions.

Calculate Storage Savings

The Ateliere deduplication calculator helps customers identify and quantify how much they can reduce their cloud storage footprint. Simple to use, users can calculate by total hours or by episodic and feature information for ProRes 422, XDCAM, and J2K. Follow the link to find out how much you could save.

Economic Forecasting and Reducing Cloud Storage

Ateliere Connect data analytics measures content supply chain volume and performance on a minute-by-minute basis, aggregating processing events from acquisition to distribution through a single data store. These insights are presented in an easy-to-follow dashboard that gives users a precise view of their content operations. The system enables stakeholders to dial in on workflow trends and take action to mitigate efficiencies and optimize revenue opportunities.