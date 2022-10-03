Ateliere Creative Technologies will be exhibiting its award-winning Ateliere Connect and Discover cloud-native solutions at the 2022 NAB Show New York.

Ateliere Connect and Discover help customers reduce their cloud storage footprint, by simplifying packaging and content delivery with factory level automation, essential steps for faster workflows.

Major studios and enterprise media companies around the world rely on Ateliere to power OTT workflows in the cloud, simplifying packaging and content delivery with factory level automation. Ateliere SaaS solutions run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and leverage cloud parallel processing that enable customers to operate altogether at an entirely new speed. The core AI technology, Deep Analysis and FrameDNA (see video), which won the Best of Show Award at IBC2022, automates deduplication of large content libraries and archives, reducing overall cloud storage use by 70% and more.

ProVideo Coalition mentioned Ateliere before, and now the company announces it will be exhibiting its award-winning Ateliere Connect and Discover cloud-native solutions at the 2022 NAB Show New York on booth 1629 from October 19-20. If you’re in or around New York and haven’t had a chance learn more about the solutions offered by the company, this may be the opportunity to find what they can do for your workflows.

Interested in identifying and quantifying how much you can reduce your cloud storage footprint by? See how much you can save with the Ateliere’s Storage Reduction Calculator, which ProVideo Coalition already mentioned before; simple to use, users can calculate by total hours or by episodic and feature information for ProRes 422, XDCAM, and J2K.

Here is a description of the solutions featured at NAB Show New York:

Ateliere Connect – Manage Content Libraries and Connect Your Media Supply Chain

Ateliere Connect gives users the tools to manage media assets, optimize content libraries, and orchestrate production and delivery of title/content packages to over the top (OTT), broadcast and cable endpoints in just three clicks. It’s fast to deploy with onboarding of content libraries and key workflows within days. Native support for versioned workflows, including the Interoperable Master Format (IMF), ensures that title management includes the many versions associated with a title, including localized languages and compliance edits. Microservices and a robust API enable interoperability from ingest to quality control (QC), to packaging and delivery, as well as integration of business and legacy media asset management (MAM) systems, optimizing flow and transparency of work orders, billing, and inventory.

Ateliere Discover – Create SVOD and AVOD Experiences from Your Content Library

With Ateliere Discover, content owners can power up a fully branded streaming service and orchestrate delivery across their own branded video app or major OTT marketplace in a matter of days. App elements like artwork, on-screen arrangement, layout and more can be fully customized to create a highly compelling viewer experience. Backend analytics provide valuable insights on title performance and audience viewing habits, enabling content owners to make data-driven decisions about what to deliver next. Flexible subscription, ad-based and hybrid monetization options allow users to better maximize revenue opportunities.

