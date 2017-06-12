Art Of The Shot: Jody Eldred Emmy Award-Winning DOP and Director

In this version of the “Art of the Shot” I talk to Jody Eldred who is an Emmy award-winning Director of Photography, Camera Operator, and Director whose credits include JAG, NCIS, National Geographic and much more. Interestingly, Jody started his career outside of Hollywood. From shooting his Church’s 11 AM worship service while in high school to working at the local TV station in Lousiana as a sports reporter, photographer, and editor. Jody Eldred has worked at nearly every level of the film and TV business. Recently Jody had the opportunity to share his thoughts on the Blackmagic URSA Mini 4.6K and his 2016 NAB presentation.

HALLETT: Tell me how you got started in this career?

ELDRED: I got started at my church that I grew up in Louisiana. The church had been on the air, since probably the late 1950s in black and white. Before too much longer they switched over to color and the local TV station, CBS affiliate, said: “We’re happy to still carry you, but we don’t have remote color cameras, so if you buy your own, we’ll do that.” So they did and they began using high school age kids in the youth group to operate the cameras. And I had always had an aptitude for taking pictures, whether it’s still pictures or whatever since I was a kid. It’s just some kind of a gift that God has put in me. For me, it was fairly easy. I moved from that to directing the worship service’s live TV. I was in high school at that time. It was kind of a high-stress environment because we were the highest rated show at 11 AM on Sunday mornings. Doing that as a high schooler was do or die. You either do it right or you’re gone, and it was something I had the aptitude for. Then I got hired at that same CBS station as a sports photographer and later sports reporter and moved into the news department where I was shooting and reporting. I was probably 19 when I started working in the business, professionally. I was fortunate to work at a couple of TV stations that had some really good guys there. People that were really good at what they did, both from photography and lighting and from the reporting side as well. Then I did some self-education, went to some lighting seminars that were done by Hollywood-type people in the area, and just educated myself as much as I can do and moved out here at the end of 1983 and it just kind of been an evolution since then. My degree, I have a B.A. in Sociology. So my formal education was not for TV or film, but it was about understanding the people I would be communicating with for the rest of my life. I did some gradual work in psychology, psychotherapy, and counseling — which also do the same thing. Those are all things that I feel kind of broaden my horizons in terms of stretching my brain in different directions, where it wasn’t just focused on “How does this camera work? How do you do this lighting? How do you edit? How do you tell stories as a person in film school would learn?” And that’s not a cut to anybody who went to film school, it’s just that I’m very glad that I had the education, practical experience that I did, cause I find it’s given me some good deep roots that some other people that I work with don’t have. And I do a wide variety of things, so that served me well. I do write, I’m a published author, I’m a director for screenplays. Got a television pilot for an episodic series that I wrote that we’re trying to sell. I’ve been a D.P., I’ve been a reporter, edited of thousands of news stories and documentaries and so forth. I think that the beginning and the education and the experiences I’ve had allowed me to do a wide variety of things, and I’m not here to say that I do all of them with excellence. I try to. But it’s a little bit different from most of my colleagues and friends who kind of focus on one thing, but there’s nothing wrong with that at all. I love them and there are some terrific people. I just like having a variety of things I can do.

HALLETT: Do you often see former TV news reporters/photographers /editors working in Hollywood?

ELDRED: That is a good question. I don’t know the answer of that. I know an awful lot of it is being driven by economics. In fact, probably 99% of what people decide to do with their careers is driven by economics, for better or worse, usually, it’s for worse. Right now, it’s getting increasingly difficult to sell anything. Shows, documentaries, promos, anything. . . It’s just money is tight for everybody, and it’s very much that trickled down thing. If money is tight for any of the companies who sponsor television commercials and sponsor shows that directly impacts the networks and directly impacts the budgets they have for everything single show that is on the air. For that reason, it can become increasingly difficult to make a living in this business, because there is a lot of competition for the jobs that are available and there’s always somebody who is going to do it for cheaper. So you’ve got to find a way to continually be either reinventing yourself or trying to find that position that puts you as the first person they think of because you’re really good at what you do. I think that a lot of people who are around my age and well I’m older, I’m 60 now, but a lot of guys who’ve been doing this for a long time have really focused in on those really 1 or 2 areas that they do best. There’s another subset of people, like myself, who have some skills in a few different areas and don’t want to be locked into one particular thing because we just like doing those other things too. I think younger people have a much greater opportunity to kind of broaden themselves and step into several different arenas. But I have a hunch that eventually they’re going to find the one thing that fits them best and they will probably stay in that. That’s not an unwise thing to do. It’s just not for everybody. That’s my observation. And that’s my experience.

HALLETT: Who succeeds at this business? What kind of person?

ELDRED: I think the person who succeeds in this business is someone who really, really wants it. Somebody who is not in it for any other reason except “this is what they were made to do” because if you’re not good at it, you will not succeed. You will be miserable. So I really encourage people to find out what it is they’re good at and go do it. To work out of your strengths and not out of your weaknesses. You have to get used to rejection and be okay with it. Doesn’t mean you have to like it. Your entire identity cannot be tied up in “did I sell this project?” “did someone like what I created for them?” “did I get hired for this job?” There’s going to be somebody somewhere that’s going to prefer someone else’s work, that’s just the way it is. It has to be someone who has a sense of who they are that has some value beyond what it is they do for a living because you will be crushed. It’s the same for actors and the same for musicians. You also have to be a person who is continually sharpening your skills and making yourself a better person. You have to be somebody who stays on top of things. This is a rapidly evolving business, technology wise, and if you lag you’ll be left in the dust. The other thing I would say, a person who is a success in this business is someone who continually seeks to surround themselves with people who are better than they are. That can be people are better than you are at your craft or people who are better than you are in character and moral development. I’m really fortunate to have a whole bunch of friends who are current or former Navy Seals. These guys are amazing, and whenever I’m around them I complain less. So, be around people who are better than you is a really good thing. I think that’s one of the keys to success.

HALLETT: I saw your video concerning the Blackmagic URSA Mini and how easy it is to use. Tell me a little bit about your experience with that camera.

ELDRED: I don’t work for any of these companies. They call me to do things for them, and I’m straightforward with all of these companies and there’s a lot of them who ask me to do stuff. I probably had 15 companies over the years who ask me to promote their products. Some of them I have declined because they’re not products that I like or that I would use. The F55 and that whole project I did for Sony with the new R7 Record and shooting that 120 frames 4K raw in HDR, that was just the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten to do. It’s a whole lot more expensive than the Blackmagic camera. The only camera I’ve worked with from Blackmagic is that URSA Mini 4.6K. When they asked me to take that camera out and give them my assessment of it there’s always going to be things about cameras that I feel like should be redesigned because the people who design cameras are not the people who use them. They’re not like people like me and you. So there’s always things they miss, but thankfully with this particular camera, I really liked it a lot. I was remembering while I was setting up and thought “man this sure is easy” to turn the menu off and on, to change my ISO, and to change the tint after I set my color balances, I mean it was great. The URSA Mini 4.6K is just so much easier to use than any other camera that I’ve worked with to set up and just make it go. It was so fast. That was great for me. This was a real fast one-man crew sort of thing that I was doing. So I didn’t have a whole of time to be making adjustments here and there. That was a wonderful thing. I like the camera a lot. For the money, I haven’t seen anything else out there that slightly compares to it. I think it’s very phenomenal. I did some over exposure tests for a friend of mine, Roy Wagner, who is an AFC DP and Roy is kind of an F65 kind of guy, in addition to film, and he knew I had this camera. So I shot all this stuff and I was just stunned at how it was almost near impossible to shoot over exposure on the URSA Mini 4.6K. I’m shooting 3 stops over and skin tones are completely white and washed out “well this is going to be unusable.” I did some seminars for Blackmagic where I showed the over-exposed raw and the color corrected footage. You can hear people gasping. That’s kind of cool thing. You have to be shooting in raw to do that. Man, it really did look good. I’ve had a friend of mine at Roush Media here in Burbank and I took some of my footage in there and had him grade some. He does Red, Alexa, you name it and he said: “this thing really grades very much like Alexa footage.” He was really impressed by footage from the URSA Mini 4.6K. The Arri Alexa is $90,000 and the URSA Mini 4.6K is $5,000 camera. He was really impressed. The highlights roll off very much like the Alexa does. So I took that to the bank. It has a fantastic viewfinder, which is phenomenal for the money. There’s nothing out there that comes close. It’s intentionally not a sophisticated complex system because I don’t think people who have only $5,000 to spend want to buy something that is sophisticated and complex. I think they made it very accessible in terms of technology.

HALLETT: How much does the tech shape what you do?

ELDRED: Not very much. There’s has to be a minimal level of technical capability or you can’t do anything. That depends on the kind of things you’re doing. I need tools that will meet the needs of my clients. I’ll give you an example. I was shooting promos for a college and we had two elements. One was interviews with some students. The second was some b-roll of one the students who is a baseball player and very gifted. I shot the interviews with the URSA Mini 4.6K in 4K on ProRes 422, which looked beautiful, I didn’t need to shot RAW because I had enough controllable light. I Made it look nice. Shot it in 4K because it’s going to be posted in HD and the 4K allows me to resize the shots of the interviews if they want to go in for a tight shot. I didn’t have to have two cameras. So the URSA Mini 4.6K worked perfectly. It looked beautiful. The b-roll, however, I would not have wanted to have shot with that camera. First off, I only had prime lenses for the URSA Mini 4.6K and that’s not good for shooting sports. So what camera did I use? I used a camera that is probably close to 10 years old, my Sony EX3, and I have had that camera since it first came out and I love it. I use it all the time. I have it configured as a nice shoulder mount camera with an Anton battery on the back. It’s got a very decent viewfinder. I’m able to zoom in and out with an ENG-style lens and you could do critical focus and everything. It’s lightweight and small enough for me to do handheld easily. So here are two cameras that are very different from each other in technology and age. The X3 was much more expensive than the URSA Mini 4.6K was when it came out, which is kind of interesting, cause the URSA Mini 4.6K is so much more powerful. I was not hampered or crippled in any way by not having the newest closest latest technology to shoot that b-roll. These cameras are just tools. Now if I’m shooting a motion picture or higher end commercial, then I would definitely want to use something like the URSA Mini 4.6K and I would shoot in RAW, cause we want to make it look like film. But as my friend Roy Wagner says: “We could make good pictures with any camera. It’s not really so much about the technology as it is the person behind it.”

HALLETT: What do you tell someone who is looking to buy a camera?

ELDRED: I usually don’t tell them anything. I ask a whole lot of questions. My favorite question is “what’s the best camera?” It’s like me asking you “what’s the best car?” Do you want the highest gas mileage? Do you want to impress everybody with something that will go incredibly fast? Are you going to go to the mountains? It really depends on what you want to do with it and it’s the same with cameras. The guy was talking about getting a Blackmagic URSA Mini or Sony FS7. I said, “what do you want to do?” Are you going to do run and gun? A larger sensor camera, not only is it not necessary for that, but it can be a liability. If you want to do something that looks very cinematic where you shoot shallow depth of field and keep selective focus then you do need a camera that has a large sensor that can achieve the look. So you have to ask a whole range of questions. You don’t want to go out and buy the coolest thing right now because that might be old news tomorrow. You need to really think about what it is going to do. Think about what kind of versatility you may need from that camera. When it comes down to should I buy or should I rent from somebody else? You have to look at that same thing in view of the economy and your personal finances. Do you have enough work currently and do you see enough work coming down the pike that will support this kind of tool? If you get something that your clients are not going to want to use it doesn’t matter how good it is.

HALLETT: I saw you at the Sony Booth during NAB 2016 where you showed off their new recorder for the F55. What was the response to the presentation you made at NAB?

ELDRED: It was really good. I tell you a funny story. For ten or twelve years I have done this at NAB, I presented different cameras and different demo video that I shot for them and a lot of them you do them all day long you know you’ll do one presentation and there’s a fifteen or twenty-minute break before you have to do another one. It goes all day. People come up in between and talk to you the entire time and then you got to do another presentation. So you’re talking constantly for three days and it’s very difficult. The Sony presentation at NAB 2016 was, I think, one of the coolest things that I’ve ever done in my opinion in terms of visually. So I’m you know proud “Yep, that’s me I did that.” So I’m waiting for people to come up and ask for my card. Then the presentation ends and there are seven or eight people standing in line who have walked up and want to talk to me. I said to myself okay here’s where I get my accolade and all my attaboys and can I have your card and all that. Yet, every single question was the same, “So, who made that screen. Who made that big display?” Not a single question about me or the camera, nothing like instead it was “Who makes that big screen you presented on.” I’m like you know I don’t know, some Japanese company with a vendor we sub-rented a bunch of pieces and it came from Japan, I have no idea. And that screen is amazing! *chuckles*

HALLETT: I can see how that may feel.

ELDRED: It’s like having a delicious meal and you go up to the cook and you said: “What kind of oven did you use to cook that in?” *chuckles*. But you know what? I didn’t really care because I had told them everything I knew and talked about everything I knew about the cameras. I showed them how we shot it and showed them the footage. I just left it all out there, you know, and I guess there was a whole lot of questions that had to be asked. In the end, I just want people to walk away and think that is some cool technology. I want them to remember that it was Sony and it was the F55 recording on 4K in slow-mo. That’s what I want them to walk away with, and if we did that then my mission was done. And it’s the same way with all the cameras that I show including the Blackmagic Design 4.6K. I mean I want people to see me to see my work and think hey he is a really nice guy and he knows how to shoot. You know you get work because of that. But my obligation is to show off the capabilities of the of my client’s equipment and candidly and truthfully let people make the right decision for them and if they have good enough gear and my clients are then getting some sales out of it cause somebody out there like me is talking and saying this is what I’m using and this is why I like it. I mean if I do the same kind of projects I’m probably going to use it too. So that’s what I tried to be.

I would like to say that it’s worth mentioning that I’m brand agnostic. I really don’t care who makes the gear, some of the manufacturers don’t like it so much when I say that, some of them love it when I say that because I’m not married to any brand. I’m not going to use a camera or like anything just because someone put it in my hand or gave it to me. I will use stuff only because I like it the best; I think it’s the best for what I do. So, I don’t care who it is. I’ve shot, demo and test for Panasonic, Red, Sony, and Blackmagic. I make my decision based on what work for me. Same thing with lighting I have a lot of lighting companies, a whole bunch of them that put stuff in my hands and some of them I used and some of them I don’t. But because of that, I don’t have any problem speaking candidly about different products and different companies and you know someone at Sony doesn’t like that I talk about BlackMagic, well too bad. And if someone in BlackMagic doesn’t like that I’m talking about Sony well then, too bad I don’t care to tell you the truth. And frankly, I have good things to say about some of the product from both of those companies. And I hope that makes me appear to be less biased or a fanboy and I had been accused of that occasionally, but I’m not. If I don’t like the camera I go tell my friends I don’t want this camera and here’s why: if I do like the camera I want them to know

I’m a filmmaker, I’m a storyteller. That’s what I do. As far as gear concerned I’m just a beggar who has found bread. And I’m sharing that with other beggars. And you know that’s all it is. Here’s what I’ve found if it works for you, great. They just want me to be truthful and they like it when I answer, I have no problem with that.

Was This Post Helpful: