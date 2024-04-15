NearStream just announce the VM46, a 4K wireless multicam live streaming solution at NAB 2024. Key features of VM46 include: 10x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom, wireless connectivity via wifi or phone’s hotspot, multicam support via the NearStream Multicam app. Attendees of NAB 2024 are invited to visit NearStream’s booth C4751 to experience VM46 firsthand and learn more about its groundbreaking features.

