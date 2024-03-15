Lexar and Silicon Motion developed the next-gen performance portable SSDs ARMOR 700 and SL500, which due to their compact form factor are an ideal companion for on-the-go content creation.

The new Lexar SSDs are compatible with iPhone 15 series and support Apple Pro Res recording, allowing direct shooting to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Last January Lexar announced a collaboration with Silicon Motion, forming a significant partnership to combine Lexar self-developed storage products with Silicon Motion industry-leading controller chips. This alliance aims to optimize portable storage solutions and enhance product competitiveness. It was also announced, then that, during the first quarter of 2024, Lexar would launch two Portable Solid-State Drive (PSSD) products.

The first product resulting from this collaboration is the portable SSD Lexar ARMOR 700, the next-generation flagship portable SSD, with capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB, with read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, providing an unparalleled transfer experience. Its rugged rubber exterior ensures durability, while the IP66 rating guards against dust and water damage. With 3-meter drop resistance, files stay secure even in unexpected situations.

The second product announced is the portable SSD Lexar SL500. With read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s, respectively, the SL500 portable SSD is driven by portable SSD controllers from Silicon Motion Technology. Because of its extensive compatibility and sleek aluminum style, it can be easily carried around and used with a variety of devices, including laptops, cameras, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices. Specifically, it supports Apple Log video recording in 4K 60FPS ProRes format on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Highly portable with ample storage space

The portable SSD single-chip controller solution from Silicon Motion, which combines integrated hardware, software, and data security features and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and four NAND channels, is utilized in both new devices. It meets the demands users who require high performance and low power consumption. These two new products are also highly portable and offer ample storage space due to the single-chip controller solution’s compact size and increased storage capacity.

With blazing-fast read and write speeds, the new Lexar SSDs, SL500 and Armor700 enable seamless handling of high-resolution videos, intricate graphic designs, and large multimedia files. Their compact form factor makes them an ideal companion for on-the-go content creation, fitting effortlessly into any pocket, laptop bags or camera kits.

Key specifications:

Lexar SL500 SSD with and without magnetic mount

Up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write (with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2).

The disk comes in two versions, with or without a magnetic mount. The magnetic mount allows you to easily attach the disk to your iPhone.

Thin, stylish, and durable metal design that easily fits in a pocket.

Type-C data cable for plug-and-play convenience works with most mobile devices, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more.

Lexar Armor700 SSD

Blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000MB/s max read/write speeds.

Same slim design as the SL500 but with IP66 rating to protect against water and dust, the rugged design is built to withstand drops and falls of up to 3 meters.

More capacities coming

The new Lexar disks are running cool for a long time without getting hot: The single-chip controller specially designed for portable SSD replaces the traditional dual-chip bridge, thereby reducing power consumption and heat generation. The SL500 consumes nearly 1% of battery per minute while recording 4K/60fps HDR ProRes video.

The SL500SSD is now available with capacities of 1 and 2 TB. More capacities for SL500SSD and pricing for Armor700 SSD will be announced during Spring 2024.