Longsys has been in the consumer flash storage market for 18 years, but it’s Lexar that may take the Longsys name to new markets beyond China.

When Micron Technology decided to sell the Lexar business, many thought the brand had reached its final moment. Apparently not, as an interested buyer was found: Longsys. The acquisition may well mean that Longsys found in Lexar the missing piece to conquer the world. The company has been focused on flash storage for over 18 years and provides a broad portfolio of solutions. Its embedded storage brand FORESEE is leading in the market in China and growing rapidly on a worldwide basis. Now, with the Lexar brand in the portfolio, Longsys expects to find new growth opportunities.

If all goes according to the plans this acquisition will provide assurance to existing Lexar customers that the solutions and support they have come to expect from Lexar branded products will continue to be available. Additionally, the market reach and product breadth provided by Longsys promises to expand the Lexar customer experience into new market segments and geographies.

“We are very honored to acquire the Lexar brand,” said Huabo Cai, CEO of Longsys Electronics Limited. “Lexar has built a great brand name and our vision is to make it even greater. Existing customers can rest assured that the innovative solutions and excellent support that they have experienced from Lexar will continue. The mission to make Lexar the go-to brand for high-performance removable storage continues, and we will expand upon it to offer even more compelling solutions as the age of wireless and big-data impact the consumer storage markets.”

Longsys has been focused on flash storage for almost two decades, and develops complete solutions, including software and hardware, which is key to innovation and deploying leading-edge flash technologies, such as 3D NAND. The company currently sells over 100 million flash-based products to the market on an annual basis. Lexar customers will benefit from the strategy and company culture of Longsys, including innovation, stability, strict quality control, localized and customized support and services, and a consumer storage focus.

Longsys envisions continued growth in the removable storage market, as many industry trends impact the consumer, including big data, wireless, and Quality of Service (QoS). Virtual reality, 8K video, automotive infotainment, video surveillance and drones are all examples of emerging applications expected to drive demand for high-performance, high-reliability removable storage. With its focus on consumer storage, innovation, quality and reliability, the Chinese company is uniquely positioned to offer Lexar products and services to help solve these complex problems and provide solutions the market will demand.

