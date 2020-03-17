Kingston is refreshing its ‘Canvas’ series Flash cards to Canvas Plus with the first UHS-II cards in the SD and microSD format, and introducing compatible MobileLite Plus UHS-II readers.

Kingston announced this March the refresh of its ‘Canvas’ series Flash cards to Canvas Plus. The new SD and microSD lineup include Kingston’s first UHS-II cards. To keep up with Canvas Plus, new MobileLite Plus UHS-II readers have been engineered to support blazing fast read speeds. Canvas Plus represents the next generation of SD and microSD cards with increased performance for DSLRs, 4K/8K video production, Android devices, action cams and drones.

Canvas Plus offers three different variations for both SD and microSD cards: Select Plus, Go! Plus, and React Plus. Canvas Select Plus, which began shipping in Q4 2019, is joined by Canvas Go! Plus and Canvas React Plus. They support not only the latest advanced cameras that are capable of 4K and 8K video capture, React Plus and MobileLite Plus are also backwards compatible with UHS-I and conventional SD bus standards. MobileLite Plus readers will be available on their own or as a bundle with React Plus cards to ensure optimized speeds, says Kingston.

Three new series and a card reader

The Canvas Plus card series include:

Canvas Select Plus:

Designed for recreational/amateur Full HD and 4K DSLR cameras (SD), and Android mobile devices (microSD).

Class 10 UHS-I speeds1 up to 100MB/s read.

MicroSD supports A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.

SD and microSD in capacities2 up to 512GB.

Canvas Go! Plus:

Ideal for shooting 4K UHD video and burst mode photography on your DSLR (SD), or using with your 4K action cameras and drones (microSD).

Class 10 UHS-I U3 speeds up to 170MB/s read, 90MB/s write.

MicroSD supports A2 app performance class to expedite workflow on next-gen tablets and smartphones.

SD and microSD in capacities up to 512GB.

Canvas React Plus:

Top-of-the-line UHS-II performance to capture professional grade 4K/8K videos and high-resolution photos on industry-standard cameras.

Class 10 UHS-II U3 speeds up to 300MB/s read, 260MB/s write (SD) and 285MB/s read, 165MB/s write (microSD).

The first UHS-II microSD to support A1 app performance class to expedite workflow on tablets and smartphones.

SD and microSD in capacities up to 256GB.

MobileLite Plus Readers:

Built to increase the workflow efficiency with incredible UHS-II speeds for faster file transfers and processing time.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds with backwards compatibility support for UHS-I cards.

Designed for optimal performance with Kingston microSD and SD cards.

Top of the line: Canvas React Plus

At the top of the list, in terms of specifications, is the Canvas React Plus SD memory card. According to Kingston, this card delivers high-performance speeds that are designed to work with industry-standard professional cameras for creatives who shoot 4K/8K videos and high-resolution photos. Designed with the latest UHS-II standards and top-of-the-line U3 and V90 speed classes, the Canvas React Plus SD enables you to shoot sequential burst-mode shots with recording speeds of up to 260MB/s.

The Canvas React Plus SD allows users, continues Kingston, to unleash their creativity “without experiencing slow speeds and dropped frames while maximising your workflow and efficiency with the included MobileLite Plus UHS-II SD Reader. With transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s, enhance your post-production process and handle heavy workloads with ease while capturing cinematic quality in high resolutions.”

“Our goal is to deliver the best possible experience so consumers can share the content that’s important to them,” said Carissa Blegen, Flash card product manager, Kingston. “Canvas cards lead the way with UHS-II and A2 app support and are durable, feature great storage capacity and are higher in speed to capture all of life’s memories without the worry of space limitations or long transfer times.”

The Kingston Digital Canvas React 256GB microSD card costs $54.72 at Amazon while the Kingston Canvas React 256GB SD card costs $49.55.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now