Join us for an enlightening conversation with the extraordinary Adriano Goldman, Director of Photography for Andor and The Crown. Adriano’s distinctive insights illuminate the intricate details of digital IMAX capture, the profound depth of field in the format, and the singular challenge he faced while filming a commercial in the exotic Maldives Islands. We share an honest exchange on the unnerving uncertainties sparked by the sudden halt in production due to strikes, the necessity of investing in constructive downtime, and the undisclosed aspects of these strikes.

In this lively discussion, we address the complicated realities and widespread misconceptions of the film industry. Adriano and I take a deep dive into the trials of articulating the crucial yet misunderstood role of cinematographers to those unfamiliar with the industry, the deceptive glamorization of film work, and the deep-seated respect earned by cinematographers despite such misconceptions. We also explore the blurred lines between production design and cinematography, and the cinematic influence of the ‘Bourne Trilogy’ on public perception.

For all Star Wars aficionados out there, our conversation leads us to a meticulous examination of the subtle differences between shooting for Andor and The Crown. Adriano offers an insider’s glimpse of the commendable effort to maintain the authenticity of the Star Wars universe and realities of the various eras depicted in The Crown, the collaborative dynamic between the cinematographer and production designer, and the painstaking endeavours to realistically portray the sets. Our chat covers a lot more ground, exploring the contrasting color palettes of the two series, and the strategies employed to create relatable sets. Tune in to our engaging banter as we cast light on the gritty reality and the artistic nuances of cinematography.