In this lively discussion, we address the complicated realities and widespread misconceptions of the film industry. Adriano and I take a deep dive into the trials of articulating the crucial yet misunderstood role of cinematographers to those unfamiliar with the industry, the deceptive glamorization of film work, and the deep-seated respect earned by cinematographers despite such misconceptions. We also explore the blurred lines between production design and cinematography, and the cinematic influence of the ‘Bourne Trilogy’ on public perception.
For all Star Wars aficionados out there, our conversation leads us to a meticulous examination of the subtle differences between shooting for Andor and The Crown. Adriano offers an insider’s glimpse of the commendable effort to maintain the authenticity of the Star Wars universe and realities of the various eras depicted in The Crown, the collaborative dynamic between the cinematographer and production designer, and the painstaking endeavours to realistically portray the sets. Our chat covers a lot more ground, exploring the contrasting color palettes of the two series, and the strategies employed to create relatable sets. Tune in to our engaging banter as we cast light on the gritty reality and the artistic nuances of cinematography.
Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now