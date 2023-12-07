In this episode, we reflect on the importance of film history in education and discuss the value of hands-on experience in film school. We delve into our personal experiences of giving bad advice, including Tito’s recommendation to glue the inside of a lens with super glue and my suggestion to put a beach worth of sand inside a lens. Listen in as we explore how learning through trial and error played a crucial role in our understanding of the cinematic language.
Tito also opens up about the challenges and opportunities he faced while collaborating with sponsors and growing his YouTube channel. We chat about his process of creating short films to test lenses, and the creative approaches he took to filming. Wrapping up the episode, we take a critical look at Netflix’s meta trend, discuss our favorite sci-fi shows, and reminisce about our own college filmmaking experiences.
Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
