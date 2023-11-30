The current version of After Effects is 24.03 from Nov 14, 2023. Recent updates address some critical and moderate security vulnerabilities. Next-Gen Roto Brush (with a new AI model for extracting objects), OpenColorIO workflow enhancements, New Text Scripting hooks were the main new features released in October’s big update.

After Effects product manager Victoria Nece notes a feature released in After Effects 24.0. Be sure to check out her other Twitter notes, which include new info on CC Composite, MOGRT template previews, preset updates, Substance + AE, and 3D lighting. See also Sébastien Périer’s Per-Character Scripting Public Beta Announcement.

School of Motion’s 12 Days of Mograph might be the bomb of worldly pursuits. Tune in to see if it is, or just clever marketing.

Evan Abrams is a regular host at Adobe Live; see a recent session, like Adding 3D Elements | Video Animation Challenge.

Manuel does Motion shared basics of built-in Particle Tricks in After Effects.

Premiere Gal has some AE tips for video editors in SATISFYING Effects All Video Editors Should Know (Part III).

Mograph Tutorials | Alena shared a kind of visual illusion with Volumetric Weird Pattern in After EffectsTutorial.

This looks cool… Digital Anarchy Data Storyteller is a data visualization plug-in set designed to easily turn data into animations. There’s a blurb below, and you can check out a PVC take on this from NAB 2023. Pro tip: bump up YouTube playback speed on the company tutorials.

Boone Loves Video shared How to Visualize the Frontline of a War Map in After Effects (NO PLUGINS).

7 Minute AE Tutorials posted a good number of tutorials, including Shape Layer REPEATER HACK in After Effects | Adobe After Effects Quick Tip.

Plugin Everything has plug-ins that are free for commercial use!

Jake In Motion kept up updated in Work FASTER with these FREE tools! | Battle Axe Updates. See also his new AE course with $100 off: Launch Into After Effects!

Theoretically Media has been a bit breathless about AI art and video recently, as seen in 3 recent news updates: Runway massive update, Motion Brush, Create 3d in Seconds With These New AI Platforms – Free & Beta!, Pika Just Dropped The Mic On AI Video! Check out also Matt Wolfe’s channel for more of the same.

Among a number of interesting takes of Apple’s recent release video that was ‘Shot on iPhone’ …by Stu Maschwitz, now missing from Twitter’s emerald mine of information.

But wait, there’s more! Apple posted Behind the scenes at Scary Fast: Apple’s keynote event shot on iPhone and edited on Mac, MKBHD and crew was Reacting to Apple’s Shot on iPhone Event!, and MacBreak Weekly had 25 minutes of Alex Lindsay hot takes (1:18:00).