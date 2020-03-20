fbpx
News

Affinity Suite: FREE 90-day trial for Mac and Windows versions

Serif, developer of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher, announced three measures aimed at helping creatives affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes March 20, 2020

Affinity Suite: FREE 90-day trial for Mac and Windows versions

The whole Affinity Suite for Mac or Windows can be used freely for three months, with a new 90-day downloadable trial. There is also a 50% discount, if you decide to buy the apps.

ProVideo Coalition continues to share the news about companies trying the best they can to make life easier for professionals during this period. Now it’s time to announce that Serif, the company behind the Affinity Suite comprised of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher, has decided to offer a special trial version of all its apps, that runs for 90 days and can be used by anyone during that period, without any limitations or even obligation to buy.

Serif Managing Director Ashley Hewson says: “Unfortunately we are hearing many stories from the creative community about how they are being severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic. We know we can’t solve many of these problems, but hopefully these things will make life a little easier for people who rely on creative software to make a living but may be stuck at home without access to their usual tools, or for students who might suddenly be without access to their Affinity apps on their personal devices.”

Affinity Suite: FREE 90-day trial for Mac and Windows versions

A 50% discount on all apps

Serif also announced that a 50% discount is offered for those who would rather buy and keep the apps on Mac, Windows PC and iPad. The free trial will be available to download until 20 April and the 50% discount will end on the same date and applies to the full suite of Affinity apps. This gives you enough time to download the apps and use them before deciding if they suit your needs and workflow. If you rather not buy them, you still can use the trial version until they expire. Ashley Hewson also said that although the plan is to offer the discount until April 20, “we will continue to review the situation as time goes on”.

Another measure announced by Serif relates to a pledge to engage more than 100 freelance creatives for work, spending the equivalent of the company’s annual commissioning budget in the next three months. Ashley Hewson commented the measure saying that “by increasing our spend on commissioning work from creative freelancers we can also put some extra money into a part of the industry which will be particularly affected.”  More details about this will be announced soon.

Affinity Suite: FREE 90-day trial for Mac and Windows versions

Working from home

On a common message send to the community of Affinity Suite users, Ashley Hewson  and the Executive Chairman, Gary Bates noted that “we have all vacated our Nottingham offices and are now working from home. Naturally this is causing us some disruption, but we continue to type code and expect to carry on making good progress with our development efforts” ending with “Frankly it’s hard to know what to say or do in this unprecedented situation. But more than anything else, we want to use this opportunity to wish good health to you and your loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Remote collaboration using Nextcloud

Formula 1 is the next motor racing sport broadcasting from inside a game

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Nik Collection 2.5: new color films and compatibility with Affinity Photo
Pro Photo

Nik Collection 2.5: new color films and compatibility with Affinity Photo

The newest update to the classic Nik Collection plugin suite introduces five new types...
Affinity apps get a huge FREE update
News

Affinity apps get a huge FREE update

Affinity Photo 1.8 version includes compatibility with the latest Nik Collection plug-ins while Affinity...
The 2020 essential guide to stop using subscription software
Post Production

The 2020 essential guide to stop using subscription software

What if in 2020 you decide to start using only software that you’ve either...
Affinity Publisher from Serif named Apple’s Mac App of the Year
News

Affinity Publisher from Serif named Apple’s Mac App of the Year

The third time an Affinity app has been selected as the winner of the...
Subscribe