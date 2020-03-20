The whole Affinity Suite for Mac or Windows can be used freely for three months, with a new 90-day downloadable trial. There is also a 50% discount, if you decide to buy the apps.

ProVideo Coalition continues to share the news about companies trying the best they can to make life easier for professionals during this period. Now it’s time to announce that Serif, the company behind the Affinity Suite comprised of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher, has decided to offer a special trial version of all its apps, that runs for 90 days and can be used by anyone during that period, without any limitations or even obligation to buy.

Serif Managing Director Ashley Hewson says: “Unfortunately we are hearing many stories from the creative community about how they are being severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic. We know we can’t solve many of these problems, but hopefully these things will make life a little easier for people who rely on creative software to make a living but may be stuck at home without access to their usual tools, or for students who might suddenly be without access to their Affinity apps on their personal devices.”

A 50% discount on all apps

Serif also announced that a 50% discount is offered for those who would rather buy and keep the apps on Mac, Windows PC and iPad. The free trial will be available to download until 20 April and the 50% discount will end on the same date and applies to the full suite of Affinity apps. This gives you enough time to download the apps and use them before deciding if they suit your needs and workflow. If you rather not buy them, you still can use the trial version until they expire. Ashley Hewson also said that although the plan is to offer the discount until April 20, “we will continue to review the situation as time goes on”.

Another measure announced by Serif relates to a pledge to engage more than 100 freelance creatives for work, spending the equivalent of the company’s annual commissioning budget in the next three months. Ashley Hewson commented the measure saying that “by increasing our spend on commissioning work from creative freelancers we can also put some extra money into a part of the industry which will be particularly affected.” More details about this will be announced soon.

Working from home

On a common message send to the community of Affinity Suite users, Ashley Hewson and the Executive Chairman, Gary Bates noted that “we have all vacated our Nottingham offices and are now working from home. Naturally this is causing us some disruption, but we continue to type code and expect to carry on making good progress with our development efforts” ending with “Frankly it’s hard to know what to say or do in this unprecedented situation. But more than anything else, we want to use this opportunity to wish good health to you and your loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

